US News Ranking: USC Leads in International MBA – USC News & Events





The University of South Carolina’s International MBA Program Maintained Its Place as Best in the Nation for the Top 10th year in a row, according to the latest US News & World Reports ranking of the best graduate schools released Tuesday (April 25). International MBA ranked No. 1 Schools Moore is a testament to the comprehensive and innovative program we offer, the talented students who pursue and complete the degree, and our senior faculty who are recognized as expert thought leaders in the field, says Jan Bass. , interim dean of the Moore Schools. Our IMBA program prepares students for senior positions in global corporations. High-level employment programs and competitive salaries with multinational organizations contribute to this ranking. The Moore School has long established USCs IMBA as the leader for US IMBA programs, and this continued excellence has kept the program in the top three for 34 consecutive years. Also in the business school, the professional MBA program improved nine spots to rank no. 18 in the nation and the best program in South Carolina, demonstrating the universities commitment to educating working professionals as they advance their careers. The Moore Schools full-time MBA Operations and Supply Chain specialization entered the rankings at No. 20. This marks the first year the Moore Schools program has been ranked; US News ranks only 25 specialized supply chain management MBA programs. In other rankings of graduate and professional programs: The College of Education’s overall master’s degree program improved 47 places, ranking 40th nationally. The ranking places USC in the top 15 percent of graduate education programs in the country.

The College of Nursing improved to No. 32, after breaking into the rankings last year at No. 33. The ranking, which relies heavily on peer evaluations, reflects the growing national reputation of the schools’ students and faculty. The latest ranking follows USC’s online master’s in nursing program earning the no. 1 by US News in January for the third consecutive year.

The nuclear engineering program in the College of Engineering and Computer Science is ranked 21st, climbing six spots from the previous years ranking. Updated rankings of the 2023-2024 Best Medical Schools and Best Law Schools will be published by US News at a later date. The graduate and professional programs listed by the University of South Carolina include various fields of study in the sciences, humanities, technology, engineering, health sciences, law, and business. These programs help train graduate students destined to become future leaders in their fields, providing the skilled workforce needed to boost the states economy. USC has more programs ranked nationally by US News than any other university in the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sc.edu/uofsc/posts/2023/04/usnews-graduate-rankings-imba.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos