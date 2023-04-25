UC Irvines graduate programs shine in US News & World Report | UCI News





Irvine, California, April 25, 2023 Highlighted by the program in education, nine areas of advanced study at the University of California, Irvine were ranked in the top 20 among public universities in US News & World ReportThe 2023-2024 graduate school rankings, released online today, mark UCI as one of the top places in the country for students to pursue graduate degrees. UCI is established as a world-class public research university in a wide range of graduate disciplines, said Gillian Hayes, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the graduate division. These rankings confirm that our campus provides challenging and intellectually rich opportunities for students of all backgrounds to achieve academic and professional excellence. The newly released rankings underscore the continuing distinction of the School of Education, which was ranked fourth among public universities and 11thin general. The doctoral programs boast an internationally renowned research and teaching faculty, a supportive community of interdisciplinary scholars, and highly selective student cohorts admitted each year. The UCI School of Education is ranked first byUS News & World Reportare a testament to our exemplary research record, academic programs, talented staff and scholarly community. Our impact on the education sector at all levels and our expanding partnerships across the region and state exemplify our transformative work inside and outside the classroom from childhood to higher education and beyond, said FrancesContreras, dean and professor of the School of Education. . Other UCI graduate programs in the top 20 among public universities were: Chemistry, 11th (24th in general) Business/Full-time MBA, 15th (37th in general) Earth Science, 16th (27th in general) Computer Science, 17th (31str in general) Mathematics, 17th (34th in general) Physics, 18th (35th in general) Business/Fully Employed MBA, 18th (28th in general) Engineering, 19th (34th in general) Several specialty programs were also ranked, with many at UCI landing in the top 20 among public universities. Organic chemistry was ranked sixth and inorganic chemistry seventh. In computer science, artificial intelligence was 11th. Geometry was ranked sixth (16th overall), while computer engineering was ranked 15thth and biomedical engineering 16th. US News did not assess any arts, humanities, social sciences, social ecology or biological sciences programs this year, as these are assessed in alternate years. Updated 2023-2024 medical school and law school rankings will be released at a later date. UCI is one of the top graduate institutions in the US, offering more than 120 master’s and doctoral degrees. programs. It has over 6,000 students engaged in scholarship and advanced research. In 2022, UCI awarded 1,754 master’s degrees and 500 doctorates About University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by US News & World Report. The campus has produced five Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievements, leading research, innovation and mascot of Anteater. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It is located in one of the safest and most economically vibrant communities in the world and is Orange County’s second largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu. Media Access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an ISDN line on campus to interview UCI faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UCI news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists can be found at communications.uci.edu/for-journalists.

