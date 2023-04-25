Where to go in Glens Falls for International Museum Day





GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – Three museums in the Glens Falls Arts District will celebrate International Museum Day next month. The Children’s Museum of World Awareness, the Chapman Museum, and the Hyde Collection all have their own offerings in the works for those who take advantage of free admission. Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered straight to your inbox!

At each of the three downtown museums, visitors can get an International Museum Day passport. Visitors can collect stamps and enter to earn free family memberships for future visits to each museum. This is an opportunity for our community and beyond to see what our local cultural organizations have to offer,” said Chapman Museum Program Coordinator Maureen Folk. “We feel fortunate to have three museums right here in Glens Falls, and they all offer something unique. Glens Falls welcomes its Japanese sister city to town

Offerings from the trio of museums include: The Chapman Museum will host an event where visitors can build their own family trees Extended hours: 10:00 – 19:00

The Hyde Collection will host stimulating “gallery games” that guide visitors through the museum, engaging with the artworks as well as other patrons. Regular hours, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Children’s Museum of World Awareness will allow visitors to customize their own “gallery” using art from around the museum Free entry from 3-8pm

The Hyde Collection is pleased to partner with other Glens Falls museums to collectively invite

the community to engage with cultural institutions. This is such a wonderful and fitting celebration as Hyde celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023, said Hyde Collection Director of Education and Engagement, Katelyn Foley. Tickets on sale now for the Lake George Music Festival

International Museum Day is recognized to celebrate the role of museums in sharing cultural heritage around the world. Free admission to Glens Falls area museums does not apply to registration for regularly scheduled events and classes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/news/north-country/where-to-go-in-glens-falls-for-international-museum-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos