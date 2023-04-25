Is WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) potentially undervalued?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), may not be a large-cap stock, but it has seen significant share price movement over the past few months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$173 and falling to 132 US dollars. Some stock price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter the stock and potentially buy at a lower price. One question to answer is whether WESCO International’s current trading price of US$143 reflects the current mid-cap value? Or is it currently undervalued, giving us an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WESCO Internationals outlook and value based on the latest financial data to see if there is any catalyst for a price change.

What is the opportunity at WESCO International?

According to my valuation model, WESCO International appears to be fairly priced at about 4.06% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy WESCO International today, you’ll be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the true value of the company is $137.37, there is only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its true value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. That’s because WESCO Internationals’ beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated compared to the rest of the market. If the market is down, the company’s stock is likely to fall more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will WESCO International generate?

Future perspective is an important aspect when looking to buy a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it is the intrinsic value relative to the price that matters most, a more compelling investment thesis would be the high upside potential at a cheap price. WESCO International’s earnings over the next few years are expected to grow by 21%, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, fueling a higher stock value.

What does this mean for you?

Are you a shareholder? It appears the market has already priced in WCC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around fair value. However, there are other important factors that we have not considered today, such as the history of its management team. Have these factors changed since you last looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy if the price fluctuates below true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WCC, now may not be the optimal time to buy, given that it’s trading around fair value. However, the bullish outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth digging deeper into other factors like the strength of its balance sheet in order to take advantage of the upcoming price drop.

