Chiefs Expand International Footprint; Club granted IHMA rights for Austria and Switzerland





Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the National Football League has granted the club additional rights to the International Home Marketing Area (IHMA), expanding the club’s European footprint to include Austria and Switzerland. “We’ve put a lot of energy and effort into growing the Chiefs brand as well as helping grow the NFL internationally, and today’s development will continue to allow us to invest in European markets,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. . “Playing this season in Germany, like our games in London and Mexico City, will create amazing opportunities for our fans. Given our history, we feel we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of these rights to expanded trade and fan development in Austria. and Switzerland, and we can’t wait to get started.” Starting immediately, the club can begin activating elements of its marketing plans in both Austria and Switzerland, including paid advertising campaigns, signing local sponsorship deals, expanding local sponsors internationally and looking to host events. of the fans. The Chiefs and the Hunt family have been involved in numerous international initiatives over the past three decades, investing in growing the game and its fan base globally and helping to showcase the best of the sport on the international stage. In addition to international regular season contests in London (2015) and Mexico City (2019), the club has participated in four American preseason games in Berlin, West Germany (1990), Tokyo, Japan (1994 and 1998) and Monterrey, Mexico ( 1996). Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has long been a leader in the league’s international efforts. Hunt sits on the NFL’s International Committee and served as Chairman of the committee from 2011-18. During his time as Chairman, Hunt was a strong advocate for expanding the league’s international efforts and the NFL’s footprint overseas. The league has now hosted 38 regular season games across the United Kingdom, Mexico and Germany, with every NFL team playing at least once internationally since 2011. The Chiefs were initially awarded the International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights for Germany and Mexico in December 2021 as part of the NFL’s global expansion.

