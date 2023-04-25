Purdue Launches Online International Agribusiness Degree





Purdue University is accepting applications for its new fully online Professional Master of Science in International Agribusiness aimed at agribusiness professionals worldwide. The application deadline is July 1 for the inaugural cohort starting in August. of new diploma is for students who wish to improve their skills in data analytics, quantitative data analysis and data-driven decision making. This knowledge is applicable whether they work in industry or government, management or marketing, and in a range of fields from commercial agriculture to food product development and production, and from natural resource management to supply chain management. The degree teaches a set of skills applicable to work in the fast-paced global economy as well as the dynamic international agribusiness and food industry. While the 100% online option is new, the mature and rigorous curriculum has been taught and refined for a decade by faculty in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics who excel in teaching, research, and engagement, covering all aspects of their field. Each of the instructors also has years of experience teaching in online and hybrid modes. In addition to the required courses, students choose one of two specialized online graduate certificates, atSpatial Data Scienceor inBiotechnology Quality and Regulatory Compliance, the latter from Purdue’s top-ranked (US News & World Report) Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering. The graduate certificate completes 12 credits of the 36 credits required to earn the full master’s degree in international agribusiness. The two graduate certificates can also be obtained separately from the master’s program. Students should be able to complete the degree in 18-24 months, said Nicole Widmar, associate professor and head of agricultural economics at Purdue and head of the graduate program. Because the course is online and asynchronous, students can complete it where and when it works best for them. This makes Purdue’s program easily accessible to working professionals or recent graduates who are ready to start work but also want to earn an advanced degree. Some prior knowledge of quantitative methods is helpful, Widmar said, but individuals do not need to have a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics to enroll in the master’s program. The basic courses are: Quantitative methods applied to decision-making

Economics for Food and Agribusiness Managers

Communication and Affairs Engagement for Agricultural Professionals

Problem solving and project management for decision makers

Quantitative managerial decision making

Macroeconomic Trade and the Food System Policy Environment

Strategic Management of Food and Agribusiness Additionally, core requirements include a foundation course with an analytical paper, which may be either academic or work-related in nature, in lieu of a thesis. Greg Kline, Purdue University



