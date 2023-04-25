Pitt graduate programs maintain high rankings by US News and World Report





The University of Pittsburgh has seen jumps in public health, education, engineering and more in the US News and World Reports 2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings, with highly rated programs across the board. In health sciences, the School of Public Health maintained its place no. 15, with a jump to number 14 in the field of health care management. Pitt also ranked 17th in the rehabilitation counseling category and 50th for physician assistants. Pitts School of Nursing ranked 10th in the Doctor of Nursing Practice category, with two specialty areas landing in the top 10: Nursing Administration at No. 5 and Doctor of Nursing: Administration/Management at No. 6. US News delayed its ranking of top medical schools and no release date has been announced. of School of Education also had a strong showing, jumping 5 spots to #27 overall, and the Swanson School of Engineering rose one spot to #47, with four majors (biomedical, chemical, computer, and industrial engineering) ranking in the top 50- the first The Pitts Graduate School of Public and International Affairs held steady at No. 39, jumping a few spots in two specialty categories Local Government Management to no. 15 and Urban Policy in no. 22 and with a third, International/Global Politics and Administration, reaching no. 9. Two fields at the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences also remained in the top 50: Chemistry stayed at No. 42 and physics jumped 10 spots to No. 38. US News and World Report compiles the rankings through surveys and data collection on the quality of programs at various schools. Although it updates the rankings every year, not all categories are updated every year. Patrick Monahan, photo by Mike Drazdzinski

