For centuries, Stone of Destinyalso known as The Stone of Sconehas played a key role in the coronation of Scottish and British monarchs. The red sandstone block, which will be placed in Coronation chair at the coronation of Charles III next week, has long been shrouded in mystery and myth. But a new analysis of the stone is offering researchers insight into its origins.

Experts in Scotland’s Historic Environment (HES) used state-of-the-art scanning tools to create a 3D model of stone. They also performed an X-ray fluorescence analysis that revealed the elemental composition of the objects. Key findings include previously unseen markings that may be Roman numerals, traces of copper alloy and plaster of paris, and tool marks left during both the original stone carving and a 1951 repair.

The discovery of previously unrecorded signs is significant, and while at this point they were unable to say with certainty what their purpose or meaning might be, they offer an exciting opportunity for further areas of study, says Ewan Hyslophead of research and climate change at HES, in a STATEMENT. We may not have all the answers at this stage, but what we have been able to uncover is evidence of a variety of uses over the long history of the stones and contributes to their provenance and authenticity.

Ewan Campbellsays an archaeologist at the University of Glasgow, who was not involved in the research Live Sciences Owen Jarus that he sees the presence of a copper alloy in the stone as more important than the discovery of unidentified markings, which he says are probably crude crosses, not numbers. The copper residue, Campbell adds, suggests that some object, perhaps a relic like a saint’s bell, was set in stone over a long period.

The specifics of the creation of the rocks are not known. But Telegraph reports that the stone is said to have biblical connections and may have been used in the coronation of Scottish rulers more than a century before its first recorded use, in 1057, when Lulachstepfather of Macbethwas crowned king in Scone Abbey. (Shakespeare’s character was based on a true rulerbut the early 17th-century play called Macbeths has little in common with his real life.) During these early coronations, the stone was believed to roar with joy when it recognized the right monarch, writes Steven Brocklehurst for BBC news.

The English monarch Edward I stole the stone from Scotland in 1296, during the Wars of Scottish Independence. He later transferred it to Westminster Abbey, where it was installed at the base of the Coronation chairwhich has been used at the coronation of every English monarch since.

Although Scotland was not yet part of a United Kingdom, the country only joined with England to create Great Britain in 1707The stone that Edward took symbolically gave future English kings dominion over Scotland, notes Lizzie Enfield for BBC Travel.

As calls for Scottish independence gained traction in the 20th century, the stone gained new resonance as a political symbol. On Christmas Eve in 1950, Scottish university students made a statement in support of Scottish nationalism stole the stone from Westminster Abbey. She did not return to England until the following April.

In one of the many invasions of the English in Scotland, they removed the symbol of our nation, Ian Hamilton, one of the students behind the robbery, told BBC News before his death last year. To bring it back was a very symbolic gesture.

In 1996, approximately 700 years after the removal of the stones, British Prime Minister John Major announced plans to send the object back to Scotland. Today it is located in Edinburgh Castle; May 6th is coming, whatever the stone is return temporarily at his former home at Westminster Abbey for Charles’ coronation.

although rumor circulated that Scottish nationalists replaced the stone with a replica during the 1950 robbery, new analysis suggests otherwise.

What we can say is that there is really no reason not to think that the Stone of Fortune that is in Edinburgh Castle and will be used at the coronation is the stone that was removed from Westminster Abbey over 700 years ago, says Hyslop. NAtIONALs James Walker.

The research project also allowed experts to look more closely at tool marks on the stone, which confirmed that it was roughly worked by more than one stonemason with a number of different tools, as previously thought, Hyslop said in the statement.

The new discoveries have provided valuable insights into the history of the stones. But a lot can still be learned, he says Sally Foster, a historian at the University of Stirling in Scotland. Plaster remains found in stone, for example, have no recorded provenance.

Availability of [online model] now lets us all see and examine some of that evidence for ourselves, says Foster Live Science. We can all become detectives if we look for the ways that stone has been modified over time by activities that have left their mark on its fabric.