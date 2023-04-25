A&T Programs, Majors Climb U.S. News & World Report Graduate Rankings





EAST GREENSBORO, NC (April 25, 2023) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University ranks in five programs and eight majors, with two rising to new heights, according to the latest graduate program ratings from US News & World Report. The Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics has achieved a tie for No. 63 among all national universities – moving up 31 spots from last year. Deese College broke into the top 100 last year and remains the top-ranked public historically black graduate business program (HBCU). The only North Carolina universities ranked higher this year are the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University. The first business school in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region to earn accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), Deese College today is one of fewer than 200 such schools worldwide to maintained that accreditation as well as separate AACSB certification for its accounting programs. In addition, NC A&T’s doctoral program in rehabilitation counseling and counselor education achieved a tie-breaking ranking of No. 46, making it the university’s only non-online program in the top 50 graduate program. This program is one of the most established programs in the field of professional counseling in North Carolina, beginning as a collaboration between the Department of Psychology and the Counseling Center at A&T around 1960. In 2013, Ph.D. in rehabilitation counseling and rehabilitation counselor education launched as the first doctoral degree in rehabilitation counseling at an HBCU. The Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs accredited all departmental programs in 2017. A&T’s Joint Programs in Social Work with the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, which offers an MSW and Ph.D. in social work, has reached an equal ranking at number 72. A&T’s College of Engineering — which graduates more African-American engineers than any other college in the country — earned a tie for No. 148, with four programs receiving individual rankings: industrial engineering and related systems at No. 75; to; electrical and computer engineering in no. 137; mechanical engineering in no. 138; and related computer science at number 171. The university achieved an equal ranking of number 162 for earth sciences, with its program offered through the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, which graduates more diverse students in agricultural sciences than any other program in the country and is the largest agricultural college among all HBCUs nationwide. Two College of Science and Technology programs also garnered individual rankings, with math tied at 193 and biological sciences at 275. Now in its ninth consecutive year as America’s largest HBCU, A&T recently unveiled “Preeminence 2030: The North Carolina A&T Blueprint” to build on its growth as a doctoral, research and land-grant institution in 1890. The plan The new strategic plan frames the university’s ambitions to 2030 around five new goals in transformative engagement, leadership and innovation, performance excellence, collaborative and inclusive culture, and responsible and impactful scholarship.

