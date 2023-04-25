Five from MIT awarded 2023 Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for Young Americans | MIT news

MIT graduate students Kat Kajderowicz and Shomik Verma, alumni Desmond Edwards 22 and Steven Truong 20, and Vaibhav Mohanty, an MD-PhD student in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology, are among this year’s 30 Paul and Daisy recipients . Soros Scholarships for Young Americans.

The DP Soros Fellowships for New Americans program honors the contributions of immigrants and children of immigrants to the United States. The program recognizes immigrants’ potential to make significant contributions to American society, culture, and academia by providing $90,000 in financial support for graduate school over two years.

Students interested in applying for the DP Soros Scholarship can contact Kim Benard, associate dean of distinguished scholarships in Career Counseling and Professional Development.

Desmond Edwards 22

Desmond Edwards graduated from MIT in 2022 with a double major in biological engineering and biology and a minor in French. As a National Science Foundation GRFP Fellow and the first Jamaica Knight-Hennessy Scholar, Edwards is currently a doctoral student in microbiology and immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine, where he researches immunity to infectious diseases. He aims to lead a scientific career not only by contributing to innovative academic research, but also by ensuring that the fruits of this research have their maximum benefit to society through public policy, outreach and education.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Edwards lived in St. Mary rural and attended school in urban Kingston. His persistent childhood illnesses fueled his interest in better understanding human diseases and his desire to develop new therapeutic options for their treatment and prevention. At MIT, Edwards conducted host-pathogen research in the laboratory of Professor Rebecca Lamasons, focusing on characterizing mutants of interest and developing new genetic tools for use in tick-borne pathogens. Rickettsia parker. As an Amgen researcher, he also worked with Professor Viviana Gradinaru at Caltech to engineer solutions for a new gene therapy for Rett syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder seen mostly in girls.

Interested not only in the technical details of scientific research, but also in its societal impact, Edwards has dedicated himself to community service through roles in the MIT Biotech Group, student representation and advocacy, and teaching and mentoring. For his academic achievements and commitments to community and nation building, he was awarded the 2022 Prime Minister’s National Youth Award for Excellence, the highest national award given to Jamaicans between the ages of 15 and 29 by the Prime Minister of Jamaica.

Kathrin (Kat) Kajderowicz

Kat Kajderowicz is a neuroscience PhD student in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT. She is co-advised by Professors Sinisa Hrvatin and Jonathan Weissman at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and is researching how cells from hibernating organisms can survive cold temperatures to engineer human cells to do the same. Kajderowicz envisions her work in improving organ transplantation and therapeutic hypothermia technologies. She hopes to one day lead a research group that develops technologies that allow people to safely enter and exit hibernation-like stasis for medical treatment purposes.

Kajderowicz grew up in Chicago’s large Polish immigrant community. Her parents fled communist Poland in the early 1980s, arriving in the United States with no savings, college degrees or English skills. Kajderowiczs mother worked as a homemaker, while her father worked in construction. As undocumented immigrants struggling to obtain green cards, they spent most of their savings on the US naturalization process and rarely sought medical care because they could not afford insurance and feared deportation. To help financially, Kajderowicz started working as a golf coach at the age of 14. Her golf clients connected her with advocacy and internship opportunities at tech and biotech companies and hospitals, which inspired her career interests.

As an undergraduate at Cornell University, Kajderowicz worked in the Laboratory of Ornithology, where she built computer pipelines to better understand songbird communication. During her undergraduate summers at Harvard University, she worked on comparative genomics and population genetics projects using plants, fruit flies and butterflies. As a post-graduate researcher at Harvard Medical School, she built imaging tools to visualize the development of different types of mouse retinal neurons.

In 2020, Kajderowicz’s father passed away from metastatic lung cancer. Kajderowicz served as his guardian and medical representative. Her greatest source of comfort was the community of the hospital waiting room. Inspired by the power of communities, Kajderowicz founded DNA Deviants, a biotech group with over 2,000 members that hosts podcasts on Twitch to discuss new research and host career mentoring programs.

Vaibhav Mohanty

Vaibhav Mohanty is pursuing a PhD in the Harvard-MIT program in Health Sciences and Technology, where he is earning a second PhD (in chemistry). His goal is to extend his physics-based theories of evolution to understand how molecular-level structural changes in proteins can drive changes in the evolutionary fitness of viruses and cancers. Mohanty aspires to develop new therapeutic approaches to combat diseases that undergo evolution on rapid timescales and to treat patients with such diseases.

Mohanty was born in Durham, North Carolina and raised in Charleston, South Carolina. His parents immigrated from Odisha, India, to the United States to pursue academic research careers in biology. Accepted to Harvard College at the age of 15, Mohanty graduated in 2019 with a master’s degree in chemistry (theory) and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics and a minor in music. He was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society and received a 2018 Barry Goldwater Fellowship for his physics research. As an undergraduate and master’s student, Mohantys published research papers spanning a range of interdisciplinary topics across the sciences and even music, including MRI physics of diffusion, time-dependent quantum mechanics of graphene, and mathematical and geometric models of sound that lead to music theory. In 2022, Mohanty earned a PhD in theoretical physics as a Marshall Scholar at the University of Oxford’s Rudolf Peierls Center for Theoretical Physics, where he worked in the Condensed Matter Theory Group to use statistical physics and spin glass theory to investigate basic properties of biological evo. .

Apart from being a scientific researcher, Mohanty is an award-winning classical and jazz composer, arranger, pianist and saxophonist. His large wind ensemble and chamber works are distributed and performed regularly throughout the United States and in many parts of the world. He actively performs as a jazz pianist.

Steven Truong 20

Steven Truong graduated from MIT in 2020 with a double major in biological engineering and writing. He was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and Tau Beta Pi and was also named a Barry Goldwater Scholar. As a UK Marshall Scholar, Truong completed an MA in computational biology at the University of Cambridge and an MA in creative writing at Royal Holloway, University of London. Currently, he is an MD-PhD student at Stanford University. In his future career, Truong aspires to help solve and treat metabolic disorders such as diabetes. He hopes to make these discoveries especially accessible to traditionally underrepresented and underrepresented communities in medicine as a physician-scientist, science communicator, and storyteller.

Truong was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, from Vietnamese refugees. His parents and relatives pooled their resources to create a family-owned nail salon. Truong spent her evenings after school at the salon, where she helped with business operations and completed homework in between helping customers. In his spare time, he avidly read science fiction and fantasy, which evolved into a passion for science. Truong eventually realized he could use science to treat diabetes, a disease that affects much of his family and community.

During his undergraduate years at MIT, Truong worked at the Langer-Anderson Lab to develop smart insulin and at the Lauffenburger Lab to study the connection between the immune system and diabetes. With funding from MIT’s Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program, he began a study investigating the genetic basis of diabetes with colleagues at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City. Data from this study were published, linking single nucleotide polymorphisms with type 2 diabetes in Vietnamese individuals. Truong and his colleagues eventually secured a grant to expand their studies through the National Foundation for Science Technology and Development. The grant currently funds the largest genome association study in Vietnam, which he directs.

Shomik Verma

Shomik Verma is pursuing a PhD in mechanical engineering at MIT with Professor Asegun Henry, where he is working on energy storage to make variable renewable energy sources like solar more reliable, and on a next-generation power plant based on thermophotovoltaic energy conversion. After his PhD, Verma hopes to use his skills to decarbonize industry and make cheap, clean and reliable energy available to all.

Growing up in Sugar Land, Texas, Verma maintained a deep connection with Indian culture. There was a strong emphasis on education, and he spent many weekends in math competitions with his fellow Asian Americans. Verma began to notice some interesting patterns in the math competitions he attended that the oil and gas companies often sponsored, and the conversations his oil engineer father had with his friends often turned to the geopolitics of energy. Verma was surprised to learn that he lived in the oil and gas capital of the world, with parents who were from the coal capital of India. He was caught between two worlds, the fossil fuel industry that enabled his way of life and the growing threat of global warming that he learned about in school.

When Verma lost his uncle to black lung, he decided it was time to dedicate his life to clean energy. While studying mechanical engineering at Duke University, he helped lead the electric vehicle team to two Guinness World Records for fuel efficiency, for both battery electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles. In the United Kingdom, as a Marshall Scholar, he completed a Masters in materials science and conducted research at Imperial College London and Cambridge University, working on improving the efficiency of solar cells.