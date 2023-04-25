PNWs Nursing, business graduate programs recognized by US News and World Report





April 25, 2023



Two of Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) graduate programs were recognized in the US News & World Reports Ranking of the best graduate programs 2023-24, published on Tuesday, April 25. The PNW Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree, offered by the College of Nursing, was ranked 100th nationally in the category of best nursing master’s programs. PNWs MSN offers advanced nursing practice and clinical training to gain additional skills and qualifications for the health care field, such as Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist concentrations. Our ranking position represents the excellent faculty we have in the College of Nursing, says Lisa Hopp, dean of the PNW College of Nursing. They are doctoral trained, have impressive clinical backgrounds and are expert teachers and trainers. They bring a world of expertise to the classroom to make a real difference. They prepare advanced practice nurses, nurse educators, and nurse leaders at a time when health care desperately needs these types of providers and leaders in nursing. The PNW College of Nursing faculty is preparing them in grand fashion. [Our faculty] bring a world of expertise to the classroom to make a real difference. They prepare advanced practice nurses, nurse educators, and nurse leaders at a time when health care desperately needs these types of providers and leaders in nursing. Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing

PNWs online MSN was also recognized in January at US News Ranking of the best online programs 2023. See more information on PNW’s nursing programs PNWs Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, offered by the College of Business, was also ranked nationally in the best part-time MBA program category. PNWs MBA offers students a rigorous curriculum and flexible scheduling, including evening classes, to foster students who gain potential and leadership skills with an advanced degree. The business world is changing rapidly, and our MBA program prepares the next generation of leaders to be future-ready and adaptable, says Rachel Clapp Smith, Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business at PNW. Our program is designed to teach students to use business for good, to address society’s greatest challenges, and the ranking is a testament to the success of our graduates in making a difference in their communities and organizations. Our faculty bring a portfolio of evidence-based research and real-world knowledge to create engaging and immersive learning experiences. See more information on PNW’s business programs Our program is designed to teach students to use business for good, to address society’s greatest challenges, and the ranking is a testament to the success of our graduates in making a difference in their communities and organizations. Rachel Clapp Smith, Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business

2023-24 Best Masters in Nursing Programs US News oversees master’s degree programs of nursing schools accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Nursing Education. Master’s programs were ranked on several indicators, including faculty resources, research activity, quality assessment, student selection, and master’s program size. PNWs MSN program was ranked 100th with a score of 54. See the full list at US News Web page 2023-24 Best Part-time MBA Programs US News surveys business schools accredited by the Association for the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business. Part-time MBA programs were ranked based on five indicators: peer review score; ratio of part-time students; total part-time students; GMAT/GRE scores; undergraduate GPA; and work experience. PNWs MBA program was ranked 184th with a score of 35. See the full list at US News Web page

