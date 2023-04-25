FSU’s graduate programs are among the nation’s best according to US News & World Report

Graduate programs at Florida State University are among the best in the nation, according to US News & World Reports 2023-2024 edition of Best Graduate Schools released April 25.

Programs in education, public affairs, business, nursing and engineering saw improvements in the rankings, highlighted by the College of Education, jumping five spots to No. 21 among all public and private universities.

Florida State University is one of the best public research institutions in the country, said Jim Clark, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. These rankings are a reflection of our excellent faculty, the rigorous programs we offer, and the high-quality students we attract.

Mark Riley, dean of The Graduate School, said the rise in FSU’s graduate rankings can be attributed to the positive momentum the university has enjoyed recently.

This is truly the most exciting time I’ve ever known in the state of Florida, and I’ve been here 32 years, he said. We’re hiring great faculty, our graduate students continue to be phenomenal, and applications have continued to grow because people are hearing what a great place this is. The students here know a good thing and they are our great ambassadors.

The College of Education continued its climb, climbing to number 21 overall and number 13 in the public. Also, four education majors ranked in the Top 20 among public universities Student Counseling (No. 13), Curriculum and Instruction (No. 18), Special Education (No. 19) and Educational Administration (No. 20).

I want to congratulate our faculty, staff and students for achieving their highest ranking ever in US News and World Report, at No. 13 among public universities, said Damon Andrews, dean of the College of Education. Our multi-year climb in the rankings is a testament to our continued commitment to being student-focused and innovation-driven.

The College of Business MBA specialty in Real Estate maintained its ranking of no. 16 overall while moving up to No. 8 among public school programs for the fourth consecutive year ranked No. 9 or better.

Once you’ve achieved an elite spot among the nations best real estate programs, it’s remarkable to maintain that position much less improve in that competitive space, said Michael Hartline, dean of the College of Business. We don’t take this kind of success for granted, and instead focus on providing business students with the knowledge and skills that prepare them to thrive in whatever profession or industry they pursue.

Public Affairs, housed in the Askew School of Public Administration and Policy within the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy, moved up six places to No. 26 among public universities and seven places to No. 39 overall. The Public Management and Leadership specialty schools are ranked 12th among public and 19th overall, while the Local Government Management specialty is ranked 13th among public universities and 15th in general.

Given the continued investment in our faculty and programs, I am not surprised to see our outstanding public affairs programs rise in the US News and World Reports rankings, said Tim Chapin, dean of the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy. . Our world-class faculty in the Askew School of Public Administration and Policy, as well as affiliated faculty in Urban and Regional Planning and Emergency Management and Homeland Security, continue to impact Florida and the planet through their academic research and talented graduate students. to make a difference in their communities.

The College of Nursing’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program moved up 17 spots to No. 33 overall and 13 spots to No. 24 among the public. The DNP program, which has risen 44 places in just two years, is now tied with the University of South Florida for the best program in Florida.

The College of Nursing is proud to share another great victory, said Jing Wang, dean of the College of Nursing. It has been a remarkable period of growth and transformation at the college, and achievements like these are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students. We all share a common goal in our pursuit of excellence. It is an honor to be ranked at the top in Florida and among the top programs in the nation, and we plan to continue building on this momentum.

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering also improved, moving up three spots among public and private institutions to earn a ranking of no. 92. The Industrial Engineering graduate program climbed three spots to No. 42 among public institutions, Civil Engineering jumped 21 spots to No. 77 among public universities, and Electrical Engineering climbed 13 spots to No. 84. – among the public.

We are pleased to see our graduate rank in the top 100 Ph.D.-granting engineering colleges nationwide, said Suvranu De, dean of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. This is only one part of our ongoing success story, but it is an important one. As we continue to attract and graduate highly qualified engineering students into our program, we will take our rightful place in the top 50 among US peer institutions. These rankings are key to this vision for us and our parent institutions.