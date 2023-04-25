International
Christiane Amanpour receives the Ivan Allen Award
The international journalist who held the powerful accountable is honored.
CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising interviewer who has put her life on the line to give voice to the victims of war. She has been outspoken in calling out human rights abuses and is known for holding powerful leaders accountable. For these reasons Amanpour is the 2023 recipient Ivan Allen Jr. Award for social courage.
Before attending a luncheon to accept the award, Amanpour participated in candid conversations during a Q&A with Georgia Tech students and a fireside chat with the campus community moderated by CNN correspondent Tom Foreman.
It was on a college campus, Amanpour said during the conversation, and around campuses across the United States there has been a trend toward less openness and a more withdrawn culture. People are getting embarrassed or don’t want to hear things they don’t agree with. I think it’s a shame. And I think that’s a problem in terms of where else you’re going to find that opportunity. When else in your life will you have the opportunity to hear a bunch of things you may or may not agree with?
Foreman asked Amanpour for her thoughts on the widespread belief that American viewers aren’t interested in certain international news because it’s not our war. Amanpour disagreed.
I believe our mission as journalists once we understand what we’re doing is actually to build that relationship between the people and the things they’re covering, she said. To build the relationship between those stories, those things that are happening, and those who watch, listen or read online. Then, perhaps, they will feel compelled to talk to their Congressman.
She continued: The reason the United States and Europe came together for Ukraine was not because they suddenly saw the light of international law. This is because people in all those countries, including this country, were outraged. It was a basic move that could trigger the action. It’s our job to keep these stories alive, and I’ve always believed that if you tell these stories well, everyone will watch them.
Presentation of the Ivan Allen Jr. Award. for Social Courage
Two of her longtime colleagues and friends, Foreman and veteran journalist Parisa Khosravi, spoke about her accomplishments and delivered a message from Tom Johnson, president emeritus of CNN.
Almost every world leader has been interviewed by Christiane, Johnson said. Some of them, like President Bill Clinton, found her interview with him so difficult that he complained to CNN. In recent years, the only interview I know of that she has been unable to secure has been with President Putin of Russia. A Russian friend explained why Putin refused. I just think he might be afraid of her.
Presenting the award to Amanpour, President Angel Cabrera said: Reporting is not her job, but her mission. That mission began just a few blocks from our campus at CNN’s world headquarters, during the launch of the global news network.
Calling it truly extraordinary, he added, Christiane refuses to be neutral in the face of horror because, to quote you now, Christiane, When you’re neutral, you become an accessory. She has braved bombings and dodged artillery fire in her quest to shed light on the world’s darkest corners. She uses her platform to do good, to make this planet a better place, to stand up for what is right. Christiane exemplifies the spirit of the Ivan Allen Jr. Award. and Georgia Techs mission to improve the human condition by living our motto of Progress and Service.
Accepting the award, Amanpour said, “I am very moved by receiving an award for civil rights and social courage, much more so than receiving an award for a particular story or report.” Because as you grow up, you realize that there is so much more at stake than just delivering good products.
Ivan Allen Jr. Award for Social Courage honors individuals who act courageously to improve the human condition, often in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. The award celebrates student, civic leader and former Atlanta mayor Ivan Allen Jr., who was instrumental in the integration of Atlanta and supported federal civil rights legislation. The award is funded in perpetuity by a grant from the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, and recipients are awarded a stipend of $100,000.
Past recipients include former US Senator Sam Nunn, civil rights leader and former US Representative John Lewis, former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, public health expert Anthony S. Fauci and others. Last year, the award was presented to the first three black freshmen to enroll at Georgia Tech and the first black student to graduate, Ford C. Greene, Ralph A. Long Jr., Lawrence Williams and Ronald Yancey.
