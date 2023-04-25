Dwight Global News Stories – Dwight School New York

Larissa Zens, DG 23, appreciates global culture as an international student during closing

by Caroline Hendrickson, DG ’22

Larissa Zens, ’23 has always been a global citizen. Born in Austria and raised in China, she grew up fascinated and immersed in two different cultures – and more importantly, the food within those cultures. For Larisa, food is a way to experience one of the most fundamental parts of a society. With over a thousand years of culinary history, Asia is bursting with flavor and Larisa speaks passionately as she says, “Every region within every country has its own palate and its own unique ways of cooking…People put so much heart and love into it. ”

Having lived in both Europe and Asia, Larisa likes to reflect on the difference between the culinary practices of the two continents. For example, she says, there is a long history of Asian countries using chopsticks and European countries using forks and knives.0

However, her access to experience these differences was halted in 2020 when COVID-19 confined Larissa to her home in Shanghai. She watched as her city, once “suffocating in a good way,” slowed down. Restaurants she loved to visit closed their doors, and reflecting on the change, she says she was struck by the realization: “Wow, this city was such a magical place to live.”

Before closing, Larisa saw Shanghai as a place that feels like what it is: the greatest city in the world, filled with so much culture, so many kind people, and of course, so much food. In fact, one of her favorite parts about the restaurant culture around her was the friendly service staff she enjoyed talking to, and that was one of the first aspects of Shanghai she began to miss. Expressing a deep love for her city, Larissa spoke of the anxiety she felt during the closure that these restaurants, the heart of her home, would take a long time to “shoot through the roof again”. However, seeing people rebuilding their businesses now, Larisa has faith in Shanghai’s strong resilience.

Coming out of lockdown, Larisa has had time to reflect on the ways in which what was a horrific world event made her a better person. She says that, like many people, she values ​​much more the things she once took for granted, first and foremost her family and friends.

“I realized the importance of controlling people,” says Larissa. During her two years in seclusion, she spent much of her time making sure that no one she knew could escape her sight, especially during a time of social isolation and mental difficulties. Clearly a kind person and caring friend, she deflects praise by simply saying, “I’ve figured out the important things in life.”

A month ago, Larisa flew to Europe for a long-awaited trip. Although she was born in Austria, her home was Shanghai, China and the culture she knew there. She described feeling “almost naked” as she left China after so long. However, the trip reminded her of her love of traveling and experiencing every culture and every cuisine the world has to offer.

Larissa’s love of meeting new people and experiencing new cultures led her to join Dwight Global, and she definitely feels that the diverse and unique community has had a tremendous impact on her. One of her favorite aspects of school is the discussion boards, where she gets to read and talk with people who dance and sail, who speak three or four languages, who are entrepreneurs and humanitarians—in short, very nice people. different from herself. She enjoys connecting with students in grades 7 through 12, from China to California. In fact, she says that while socializing online can come with obstacles, especially because she can’t fly all the way to New York for Orientation or STEAM weekend, she’s found that it gives her more opportunities to branch out and be yourself

In June, Larissa and two other China-based Global students will graduate along with the Dwight Shanghai Class of 2023. After graduation, Larissa plans to spend the summer traveling around Europe and North America before attending a university in China where she will pursue her passions of writing, communicating and helping others.