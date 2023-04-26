Brock to observe National Day of Mourning Friday – The Brock News





The Brock community will join Canadians in observing the National Day of Mourning, held each year on April 28, in memory of those who have lost their lives or suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses due to workplace incidents. The pandemic has highlighted and reinforced the critical importance of health and safety in the workplace, says Leigh Harold, Director of Health, Safety and Welfare at Brock (HSW). As a campus community, we came together and made it our priority to mitigate the risks of risk. On Friday, April 28, the University will lower flags to half-staff and the Schmon Tower will be lit in yellow. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m. and share messages of support on social media with the hashtags #DayOfMourning and #BrockU. On Canada’s National Day of Mourning, I encourage faculty and staff to pause, remember and honor those who have been injured, sickened and died in workplaces across the country and to continue to make workplace health and safety a priority, says Harold. The most recent data available from the Association of Workers’ Compensation Boards of Canada (AWCBC) reports that in 2021 there were 1,081 workplace deaths recorded in Canada plus 277,217 lost time claims received due to a work-related injury or illness. The Brocks HSW Department strives to support faculty and staff by developing and implementing programs, policies, procedures, and training initiatives that promote safety and wellness in the workplace. Faculty and staff interested in learning more about health, safety, and wellness resources at Brock can visitSharePoint health, safety and wellness toolbox. To report an incident, injury, near miss or health and safety hazard at Brock, fill out the Injury/Incident Reporter, tell a person in authority, such as an area supervisor or Brock employee. Completed reports and questions can be directed to [email protected] or extension 7233. For more information on the National Day of Mourning, visit Workplace Safety and Insurance BoardORCanadian Center for Occupational Safety and Health.

