Will you marry me? Bulgarian woman contacts News 6 to expose international romance scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. A 52-year-old Bulgarian woman currently working in Ireland is the latest target of international fraudsters who are using stolen photos of a beautiful Carnival cruise line officer in an online dating scheme that steals victims’ money.

Alessandro Cinquini, 29, who is known on dating sites as Alex the Officer, first contacted News 6 in March 2022 when he discovered his photos were being used to scam women from Florida to India.

Vanya Dimova contacted News 6 after seeing our reporting about Cinquini on the web.

She said an Alex scammer sent her photos and videos of lavish gifts that included a sparkly engagement ring.

Alessandro Cinquini has come out publicly to warn women around the globe that scammers have been stealing his pictures from social media platforms to create catfish-style profiles that offer love but aim for money.

News 6 sent her 15 questions in advance so Dimova could translate and prepare answers during a Zoom interview.

She said she met Alex’s cheater on Instagram on March 26. According to Dimova, the conversation quickly turned from casual to romantic.

After two days he told me that he was in love with me, Danya told News 6. Every day he tells me that he wants to buy a house in Bulgaria and live together.

Cinquini told News 6 the scammers have never stopped using his photos, and he assured us he never contacted Dimova.

The people behind stolen social media photos of the man known as Officer Alex are targeting his real-life girlfriend after the pair went public to warn women about the intricacies of global romance.

They have my old pictures from my old life, Cinquini said. Most of those photos are no longer on my Instagram. I canceled them years ago.

He told News 6 he currently works as a fleet operations center watch officer for Carnival Cruise Line.

Danya sent News 6 a voicemail from a man claiming to be Alex.

I love you, I love you, said the man.

The voice sounded nothing like Cinquini.

A cruise line manager in Miami has been battling scammers for more than a year. You’ve seen his story several times on clickorlando.com. But now he says he finally has a social media platform to expose fake accounts.

Danya said the voice recording was the only evidence she had. She never met the scammer face-to-face and never spoke to him on FaceTime or Zoom.

Danya said she became suspicious when the scammer asked her to pay shipping charges for her gifts. He sent her a Bank of America receipt to prove his account was frozen.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams in the US alone totaled an estimated $1.3 billion last year, affecting 70,000 men and women.

Last week, the man who contacted Dimova removed Cinquinis’ photos from his Instagram page, but continued to send her messages asking for transportation money.

Danya said she never sent a dime.

If you think you’ve been targeted by a romance scam, contact [email protected] or Mike Holfeld at [email protected]

