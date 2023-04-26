International
Will you marry me? Bulgarian woman contacts News 6 to expose international romance scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. A 52-year-old Bulgarian woman currently working in Ireland is the latest target of international fraudsters who are using stolen photos of a beautiful Carnival cruise line officer in an online dating scheme that steals victims’ money.
Alessandro Cinquini, 29, who is known on dating sites as Alex the Officer, first contacted News 6 in March 2022 when he discovered his photos were being used to scam women from Florida to India.
Vanya Dimova contacted News 6 after seeing our reporting about Cinquini on the web.
She said an Alex scammer sent her photos and videos of lavish gifts that included a sparkly engagement ring.
News 6 sent her 15 questions in advance so Dimova could translate and prepare answers during a Zoom interview.
She said she met Alex’s cheater on Instagram on March 26. According to Dimova, the conversation quickly turned from casual to romantic.
After two days he told me that he was in love with me, Danya told News 6. Every day he tells me that he wants to buy a house in Bulgaria and live together.
Cinquini told News 6 the scammers have never stopped using his photos, and he assured us he never contacted Dimova.
They have my old pictures from my old life, Cinquini said. Most of those photos are no longer on my Instagram. I canceled them years ago.
He told News 6 he currently works as a fleet operations center watch officer for Carnival Cruise Line.
Danya sent News 6 a voicemail from a man claiming to be Alex.
I love you, I love you, said the man.
The voice sounded nothing like Cinquini.
Danya said the voice recording was the only evidence she had. She never met the scammer face-to-face and never spoke to him on FaceTime or Zoom.
Danya said she became suspicious when the scammer asked her to pay shipping charges for her gifts. He sent her a Bank of America receipt to prove his account was frozen.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams in the US alone totaled an estimated $1.3 billion last year, affecting 70,000 men and women.
Last week, the man who contacted Dimova removed Cinquinis’ photos from his Instagram page, but continued to send her messages asking for transportation money.
Danya said she never sent a dime.
If you think you’ve been targeted by a romance scam, contact [email protected] or Mike Holfeld at [email protected]
Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All Rights Reserved.
