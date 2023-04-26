UK condemns military clashes across Sudan: UK statement on Sudan





Thank you President. And can I start by thanking SRSG Volker Perthes, ASG Joyce Msuya, Her Excellency Fatima Mohamed and Special Envoy Ismael Wais. SRSG, may I begin by paying tribute to your tireless work, the work of the UNITAMS team, the UN agencies and the NGO implementing partners on the ground. We are very relieved that the operation to evacuate and relocate the international and UN workers was successful and we thank you and your teams for your commitment and dedication to Sudan and express our condolences to those colleagues who have lost their lives. For the United Kingdom, we carried out our operation to evacuate British embassy staff on 23 April and today began flying out British nationals. We would like to thank our international partners for their cooperation in these efforts. Our priority continues to be the safety of all British nationals in Sudan and support for those in need. The UK unequivocally condemns the military clashes that continue to take place across Sudan. We echo the Secretary-General’s calls for peace and especially for an end to attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers. Hundreds have died, thousands have been injured. Increasing acute humanitarian needs across the country. We welcome the 72-hour ceasefire brokered yesterday by the United States, but are concerned by reports that once again the parties have not fulfilled their commitments. We call on both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Force to immediately establish a lasting ceasefire across the country and are in direct contact with the SAF and RSF leadership to end the violence and reduce the tensions. We call on both sides to allow humanitarian access, respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian and medical workers. We welcome and encourage ongoing regional and diplomatic initiatives, including those outlined today. We will continue to work with all Council members and the UN Secretary-General to ensure that the Council supports efforts towards an end to the fighting, a permanent ceasefire and a political settlement. In closing, we stand in solidarity with the Sudanese people in their demands for a peaceful and democratic future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-united-kingdom-condemns-military-clashes-across-sudan-uk-statement-on-sudan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos