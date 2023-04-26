Completion of river sharing: April 25, 2023





(Fort McMurray, AB April 25, 2023) The dissolution of the river is now complete. This means there is no longer a significant risk of ice jams causing flooding along the Clearwater and Athabasca rivers in Fort McMurray and surrounding areas. I am happy to note that we experienced a safe, thermal break this year with the ice melting largely in place, said Jody Butz, RMWB Director of Emergency Management and Regional Fire Chief. On behalf of the municipality, Id like to thank the entire community for their support in keeping neighborhoods safe by staying informed and preparing for river breaks. Flooding caused by ice jams is impossible to predict, so we still need to be prepared and vigilant each spring. Stay away from riverbanks A few small ice tracks are still expected to pass through for the next few days. This is normal and is nothing to worry about. Anyone participating in activities near rivers should still exercise caution and keep a safe distance from the banks. The banks of the rivers are still dangerous because of the fast moving water and the water is very cold. Removal of temporary flood mitigation Crews are removing equipment and temporary/seasonal flood mitigation to begin cleaning and reopening areas as soon as possible. Clearwater Drive is expected to fully reopen before the Victoria Day holiday. The triple dams will be emptied of water before being inspected and stored for future use. Interim/temporary clay berms will remain in place until permanent flood mitigation projects in those areas are completed. Please follow all posted signage, keep a safe distance from equipment and do not enter closed areas. Construction of permanent flood mitigation Work to reduce flood risk continues with the construction of many permanent mitigation projects this summer. Find more information on flood mitigation projects at rmwb.ca/floodmitigation Free disposal of sandbags The sandbagging program is now closed. Sandbags can be dropped off free of charge in the Snye parking lot next to the playground, at the end of Father Mercredi Street. Further updates will be provided as soon as they are available. After the disposal site is closed, the sandbags can be taken to the municipal landfill for disposal. For more information on the river breakup, visit rmwb.ca/riverbreakup. For questions, call Pulse at 780-743-7000 or 1-800-973-9663.

