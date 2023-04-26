Within minutes, the television news world was rocked

Monday was a difficult day for political TV hosts.

Tucker Carlson, one of the right-wing voters’ favorite political talk show hosts, and Don Lemon, one of CNN’s most popular hosts, were both fired on Monday. Both hosts were known to political junkies in Alabama.

The sudden departure of Carlson, Fox News’ most-watched host, surprised viewers and the media and came without any hint that the network was considering a move. Carlson is often criticized for playing fast and loose with the facts and outright lying to viewers at times, but his actions seemed acceptable to Fox News executives, who considered his high rating an acceptable trade-off.

However, that suddenly changed, according to the Los Angeles Times, which cited sources at Fox as saying the decision to fire Carlson was ultimately made by Fox Corp.’s chairman. Rupert Murdoch and was at least partially associated with Carlson’s coverage and his continued disinformation about the January 6 uprising.

The final decision, according to the Times, came after Murdoch held discussions with board members and Murdoch’s son, Lachlan, executive chairman of Fox Corp., and was also based at least in part on a recent lawsuit filed by a former producer about the show. The Carlsons. . The former producer claims she was repeatedly harassed and subjected to anti-Semitic comments while working on the show.

Carlson’s last show was Friday, the network said in a statement.

Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the network said in a statement. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and before that as a contributor.

Removing the lemon, on the other hand, was somewhat less surprising. He was recently taken off the air after controversial comments in which he said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in her prime. A lengthy story in Variety followed that suspension and detailed other instances of Lemons’ misogyny and diva-like actions.

Lemon apologized and agreed to undergo sensitivity training, but many media observers openly speculated that he would not be able to last. He did it for two months.

Lemon announced his firing on Twitter, saying he was surprised by the news and claiming CNN informed him of the decision through his agent.

After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I given any indication that I would not be able to continue doing the work I loved at the network, a tweet from Lemon read.

CNN responded shortly thereafter saying that Lemons’ claims were not true and that he had been contacted by the network and given an opportunity to speak with senior management about the decision. CNN said Lemon instead issued a statement on Twitter.

Whatever Lemons’ problems were, they never contributed to the network raising over a billion dollars in money to end a defamation lawsuit.

Carlson was one of the main drivers of false information about Dominion Voting Systems, an oft-mentioned villain in the never-ending joke to proclaim that Donald Trump had rigged the 2020 presidential election. These false claims led Fox News to spent over $787 million on Dominion. There’s another lawsuit from voting machine maker Smartmatic coming soon, and legal experts believe Fox could be looking at another significant payout — much of it because of Carlson’s false claims.

Making matters worse, thanks to the discovery process in the Dominion lawsuit, the public was given Carlson’s true thoughts on the allegedly stolen election. And those thoughts, revealed through his text exchanges with colleagues, showed that Carlson knew the claims were false and outright lies, and that well-regarded experts on his show and others were spreading lies but pushing them for ratings. .

Even more troubling, the texts showed Carlson criticizing the network and current reporters and news anchors at Fox for downplaying what he knew to be lies about the election and the January 6 uprising by telling the truth or correcting inaccuracies.