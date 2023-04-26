US News & World Report: Mason has 10 graduate programs in the top 30 nationally

George Mason University has 10 graduate programs in the top 30 among public institutions, according to latest ranking by US News & World Reportreflecting the universities reputation for innovation and ability to make significant impacts on the national stage.

The list is managed by the homeland security program at Schar School of Politics and Governance, which ranks fifth in public institutions and among all universities nationwide. It is the sixth consecutive year the program has been ranked in the top 10. Also in the top 30 are four other Schar School programs, three of College of Public Healthspecial education program in College of Education and Human Developmentand industrial engineering program in College of Engineering and Informatics.

Overall, Mason has 14 programs in the top 50 among public universities and 10 in the top 50 of all universities nationally. Some other programs made significant gains.

I am very proud that Masonic graduate programs are of exceptional quality, well respected offering fields of study that enhance the academic success of our students and help them achieve their career aspirations, Provost Mark Ginsberg said. The recognition provided by US News & World Report affirms that Mason is an advanced university that is thriving locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

Mason, Virginia’s largest, most diverse and innovative university, awarded the most graduate degrees of any public four-year institution in the Commonwealth in the 2021-22 academic year, including 24% of all master’s degrees, according to the State Council of Seniors. Education for Virginia.

The profile of Schar Schools continues to grow

Five Schar School programs are in the top 30 among public institutions and in the top 50 among all national universities.

In addition to homeland security, there is also non-profit management (No. 9 among the public, No. 13 overall); public finances (18, 24); public policy analysis (21, 34); and the general public affairs program (27, affiliated with Virginia Commonwealth, 39).

Homeland security, nonprofit management, and public finance also rank best in Virginia. And the nonprofit management program saw its ranking improve 14 places among public institutions and 19 among all universities.

These rankings are a recognition of our high quality academic programs. School Dean Schar Mark J. Rozell said. In a highly competitive market, we continue to rank among the best in graduate professional education.

Growing

A strong showing from Virginia’s first College of Public Health includes the health care administration program (17th among public institutions and 32nd nationally, tied with Georgetown); nursing master’s program (21, 38); and the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program (28, 39), which saw its ranking among the public rise 10 and its overall national ranking improve 13. Masonic public health programs in overall ranked 50th among public universities affiliated with the Virginia Commonwealth.

As the first College of Public Health in Virginia, our graduates are now even better positioned to lead public health initiatives and continue to advance health and wellness for all, said College of Public Health Dean Melissa J. Perry. All of our graduate programs provide interdisciplinary public health education, research and practice that allow our graduates to innovate public health and healthcare for their communities.

The special education program of the College of Education and Human Development is ranked 17th among public institutions and 19th nationally.

The Mason College of Engineering and Computer Science also showed strength. Its industrial engineering program is ranked 25th in the public (tied with the University of Virginia) and 34th nationally. Computer science ranked 38th among the public and 65th nationally, and computer engineering moved up six spots to 38th among the public and 11th to 64th in nationally, compared to George Washington University.

The Business School’s part-time MBA program is ranked 40th among public institutions (tied with the College of William and Mary) and moved up two spots to 65th nationally.

Other big movers include engineering (53rd among the public and up 10 spots to 82nd nationally); math (56th in the public and up 24 places to 91st nationally; and physics (72nd in the public and up 19 places to 113th nationally ).

New Freemasons Graduate Divisiona lead Academic Affairs unit within the Office of the Provost, will elevate graduate education at the university by increasing the global impact of its students and graduate programs, fostering a collaborative culture of academic excellence, and contributing to research productivity and the workforce . suitable development for an R1 institution.

US News announced on April 19, 2023, that the medical and law school rankings will be published at a later date.