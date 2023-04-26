Colombia hosts international conference to discuss Venezuela | News of Nicolas Maduro





President Gustavo Petro calls on leaders from 19 countries and the EU to rebuild the path of peace in Latin America.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has hosted world leaders in Bogota for a one-day conference to discuss the political situation in Venezuela, where critics accuse Nicols Maduro’s administration of stifling the opposition. Representatives from 19 countries and the European Union met on Tuesday at the San Carlos Palace, where Petro opened the meeting with a speech. In it, he called on the international community to lift sanctions against Venezuela, but he also pressed for Maduro to call democratic elections in the country. The history of Latin America is in our hands, Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, told diplomats. He described Latin America at a crossroads: Either those present can mark a path that leads to war and the deconstruction of democracy, or we can rebuild the path of peace and democracy. Representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States attended the conference, which was aimed at rekindling stalled talks between Maduro’s administration and Venezuela’s political opposition. The two sides had previously met in Mexico City to negotiate a solution to the country’s political impasse, but those talks broke off last December. Neither opposing party was present at Tuesday’s conference. But the opposition coalition, the Unitary Democratic Platform, expressed support for the meeting, although some factions questioned Colombia’s role as a mediator. Since the 2018 presidential election, Venezuela has faced a divided government. Maduro was overwhelmingly re-elected to a second six-year term, but only after some of Venezuela’s most popular opposition parties were barred from running. This led critics of Maduro’s socialist government to declare the election illegitimate. After Maduro’s inauguration in January 2019, Juan Guaid, the opposition leader and then president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, issued a statement declaring a state of emergency. He was also appointed interim president in place of Maduro. Some countries, such as the US, chose to recognize the opposition government over Maduros and impose heavy sanctions against Venezuela. However, in recent months, Latin America has seen a wave of left-wing leaders elected to top government posts, prompting some countries to resume relations with Maduro’s government. They include Colombia, which restored diplomatic ties under Petro, and Brazil, which renewed ties under leftist President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who was inaugurated in January. Guaid himself has lost much of the opposition’s support, and in December, opposition members voted to dissolve his government and remove him from the position of interim president. However, on Monday, Guaid crossed the border from Venezuela to Colombia on foot in an attempt to meet with diplomats at Tuesday’s conference. Colombia’s Foreign Ministry, however, announced that migration authorities had escorted Guaid to Bogotá’s El Dorado airport after he crossed the border irregularly. On board a plane to the US city of Miami, Guaid denounced his treatment as an extension of the repression he allegedly received under Maduro’s government. The persecution of the dictatorship unfortunately spread today in Colombia, he said in a video posted on Twitter. But on Tuesday, Petro made a rebuke to the statements of the former opposition leaders. Guaid was not expelled, he tweeted. It is better that lies do not appear in politics. Mr. Guaid had an agreement to travel to the US. We allowed him for humanitarian reasons despite his illegal entry into the country.

