Amid the Taliban crackdown on the press, news in Afghanistan is forced to adapt

On Saturday morning last month, 31-year-old journalist Abdul Saboor Sirat took a taxi to a ceremony in his hometown of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan for Afghan Journalists’ Day. He joined about 100 people gathered in the basement of a cultural center.

But within thirty minutes, journalists who intended to be guests of honor at the event, became victims. A package bomb exploded while a children’s choir performed on stage.

There was blood, tears and dust everywhere, Sirat said in an interview with FRONTLINE. His eardrums fell off, his face was burned and shrapnel pierced his leg, he said. Sirat spent twenty days in the hospital recovering. He was not alone; At least eight others were injured and a 20-year-old journalist Hossein Naderi died in the bombing. Fighters from the Islamic State, a rival to the ruling Taliban, took responsibility for the attack.

Shortly after leaving the hospital, Sirat said he faced threats and restrictions even from the Taliban. After he wrote an article for the online newspaper Pajhwok Afghan News about the rapid shutdown of print publications in his province, the Taliban called him. They demanded that he revise his article and remove segments that partly blamed Taliban restrictions for the media shutdown. Finally, he agreed.

The media have no practical independence, he said. We are hostages of the Taliban now.

Sirat’s experience speaks to what Afghan and international lawyers describe as a worsening crackdown on the press since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, with Afghan journalists regularly facing violence, bans and censorship. Now, with few sources for independent news, Afghans and their news organizations have been forced to adapt, blurring the lines between citizens and journalists, social media and news.

It’s a stark change from the recent past. Independent media flourished in Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban in 2001 and continued to grow for two decades before coalition forces withdrew in August 2021. survey by the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders counted 547 media outlets operating in the country at the beginning of 2021.

It was a thriving news ecosystem, said Fahim Abed, a journalist from Mazar-i-Sharif who spent 12 years reporting for media outlets such as of New York Times and the BBC from Kabul. It was a very young industry, but nevertheless, it was strong.

As the United States planned its exit from the country, this began to change. The Taliban began to exert tighter control over reporters and stories at that time through threats, intimidation and violence, Abed said. By the summer of 2021, when it looked like the group would return to power, Afghan journalists became even more concerned about their safety.

I changed my address. I used different cars. I spent a lot of nights with friends because the threat level was so high, Abed said.

When the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, 2021, ending control of the country, many journalists with international media connections and possible visas planned their exit. Those who stayed faced new threats from a powerful Taliban that launched an immediate crackdown on the press.

Only a month after returning to power, the Taliban lay down 11 rules that journalists must follow, including not publishing content that conflicts with Islam. Then, last July, Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada went further, WARNING! journalists that they would be punished for slandering government officials.

Press advocacy groups say the crackdown has only gotten worse. Afghanistan Journalists Center has tracked 160 cases since 2021 where the Taliban have held journalists in prison for anywhere from an hour to a month for violating Taliban rules. Over 50% of media outlets have been shut down, according to the National Union of Journalists of Afghanistan, and many international news broadcasts have been banned. Afghan news outlets that remain in business report being censored. Abed, who has since moved to the United States, said many journalists he knows in Afghanistan have had to find work elsewhere as cooks or laborers.

Women journalists have faced further restrictions. Taliban banned almost all women from the workforce when he returned to power, leading to a financial crisis for households in which women were the main breadwinners. That destroyed their presence in the field of journalism; in December 2021 REPORT by the International Federation of Journalists revealed that 95% of Afghan women journalists have become unemployed.

In May, the Taliban imposed more rules on women journalists who managed to continue working, announcing that female broadcasters would have to cover their faces while in the air.

Beh Lih Yi, Asia Program Coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, described the restrictions as part of a broader crackdown.

These restrictions are really meant to erase women from public life in Afghanistan, she said.

The crackdown means some of the country’s most important stories go unreported and its citizens remain uninformed, Afghan journalists told FRONTLINE. When asked what kinds of issues are being overlooked, reporters talked about severe droughts, women’s rights, food shortages, poverty and lack of jobs, and school programs being overhauled by the Taliban.

But journalists and advocates say the gap in news coverage has also brought about a paradigm shift in the way Afghans produce and consume news. With many media outlets closed or censored, more Afghans are getting their news through social media such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, from sources ranging from journalists in exile abroad to viral YouTube personalities.

Often, the photos and videos that drive this informal news ecosystem are posted by Afghans with smartphones, sometimes described as citizen journalists.

Citizen journalism is something that serves the people of Afghanistan, said Bilal Sarwary, an Afghan journalist who reported for a number of international media outlets from Afghanistan before leaving when the Taliban returned to power. It is a kind of lifeline.

Sarwary recalled several occasions when demonstrations erupted in Kandahar and other provinces protesting the Taliban’s ban on girls attending secondary schools. As Afghan media struggled to cover the protests without censorship, according to Sarwary, smartphone footage went viral across the country and WhatsApp groups were created to provide updates.

But Sarwary acknowledged that filling the news vacuum left by news outlets with social media comes with risks, namely unverified facts and misinformation. Recently, he came across viral tweets saying that the Taliban had killed a high-profile leader of an anti-Taliban resistance group. But after reporters started digging, they discovered those reports were false.

Social media is also not immune from Taliban control, according to Beh of the Committee to Protect Journalists, who said the Taliban have become more technologically advanced. The Taliban’s General Intelligence Directorate has been monitoring influential social media accounts and arresting individuals for posting criticism online.

Ahmad Quraishi, founder and executive director of the advocacy group Afghanistan Journalists Center, agreed that the migration of news consumers to social media is a double-edged sword. News from those sources has a benefit, but cannot replace a functioning local media industry inside Afghanistan, he said.

Misinformation and misinformation on social media will turn the tide in favor of the authorities, he said.

Now mostly recovered and back to reporting, Abdul Saboor Sirat told FRONTLINE that he worries these crackdowns mean his country is fading from the international spotlight, leaving his fellow journalists ill-equipped to push back on the Taliban’s restrictions. Bilal Sarwary, who said he now has difficulty reporting on Afghanistan from abroad after being forced to leave, agreed.

He said, I think Afghanistan will become a dark spot in that region of the world.

