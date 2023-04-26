Nadler issues joint statement congratulating resolution commemorating Israel’s 75th anniversary and affirming two-state solution





Representative Jerry Nadler, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, joined Representatives Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Dean Phillips, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia; Kathy Manning, Deputy Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee; Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability; David Cicilline; Debbie Wasserman Schultz; Jan Schakowsky; and Brad Schneider in issuing the following joint statement commemorating Israel’s 75th anniversary, passed on the floor of the House of Representatives this evening, and affirming a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians: We share deep pride in the strong, bipartisan and multilateral relationship the United States has had with Israel over the past 75 years, based on the many interests and values ​​our two nations share. Unlike previous resolutions honoring Israel’s birthday and achievements, this resolution, drafted mostly by Republicans, broke with the long bipartisan tradition of recognizing the importance of achieving a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. However, the strong bipartisan vote for H. Res. 311 was an important opportunity for the House to formally express our support for Israel, as we have done on similar occasions in the past. Democrats and Republicans have long worked together to ensure an ironclad, long-term commitment to Israel’s security, regularly and widely reaffirmed most recently by Congress fully funding the 2016 United States-Israel Security Assistance Memorandum of Understanding; Our continued support for critical defense capabilities such as the Iron Dome missile defense system; and our support for Abraham Accord diplomacy. Together, we have secured broad bipartisan consensus that Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state requires working toward a negotiated and sustainable two-state solution that would allow Israel and a demilitarized, democratic Palestinian state to co-exist side by side in peace and safety. Congress has regularly expressed the bipartisan understanding that meaningful long-term security for Israelis and Palestinians requires that each people recognize the legitimacy of the other and that each realize its individual human rights and collective right to self-determination. We have appreciated when previous recognitions of milestones and achievements highlighted the need for just and lasting peace for all people of the region, and we believe that future opportunities would be well served to support and affirm together the policy of the US- of supporting a two-state solution. We remain steadfast in our aspiration to help Israel find peace with all its neighbors, including and especially the Palestinians. Again, we celebrate with Israel 75 years of independence and look forward to building together towards a better future for Israel and the region in the years to come.

