UNHCR mobilizes to help people fleeing Sudan to neighboring countries

GENEVA UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, is stepping up to help people seeking safety in countries neighboring Sudan, where fighting looks set to cause further displacement inside and outside the country.

So far, the most significant cross-border movements in the region have been Sudanese fleeing to Chad and South Sudanese refugees returning to South Sudan. While we have also received reports of people starting to arrive in Egypt, exact numbers are not available at this point.

Some of the population movements we expect to observe in the coming days include outflows of new Sudanese refugees to neighboring countries, returns of refugees sheltering from Sudan, and movements of other refugees sheltering from Sudan to other neighboring countries.

UNHCR is working closely with partners and governments in the region to assess the needs of the new arrivals and prepare a joint response. We thank those who continue to keep their borders open to those fleeing Sudan – whether to seek international protection or to return to their countries of origin.

In Chad, UNHCR and its partners have deployed emergency teams along the eastern border with Sudan to respond to urgent protection and humanitarian assistance needs. The Government of Chad and UNHCR have launched pre-registration activities to identify new arrivals and assess their needs. Since the fighting began, at least 20,000 refugees have fled across the border into Chad. Many of them are located in villages just 5 km from Sudan and more are expected to arrive in the coming days.

UNHCR is also strengthening supplies of essential relief items, including sleeping mats, soap and cooking utensils, to 20,000 refugees. The refugees have taken shelter under trees and lack clean water and food.

Planning is underway to relocate families to an existing refugee camp further from the border, while a new site is being identified to host additional arrivals. More than 400,000 Sudanese refugees are already hosted in 13 camps and among local communities in eastern Chad.

In South Sudan, UNHCR teams, with partners, have been at border crossing points to monitor new arrivals and provide assistance. To date, we have recorded about 4,000 South Sudanese who have crossed from Sudan, mostly through the Renk border crossing point in Upper Nile State. It is possible that others come through informal border crossings.

Many of those who have arrived have had the means to pay for transport from Khartoum and continue their journey within South Sudan. They have told our teams that a large number of compatriots are trying to reach the border on foot. The numbers of those on their way to South Sudan are difficult to confirm. However, in Renk there has been a daily increase in arrivals. It is likely that those who arrive on foot will be more vulnerable and have greater needs than early arrivals.

There are over 800,000 South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, a quarter of whom are in Khartoum and directly affected by the fighting.

To support local and national authorities, UNHCR is establishing reception centers at the border in South Sudan for the emergency registration and identification of vulnerable arrivals and to distribute some basic relief items, such as clean water. We are working with partners to set up telecommunication facilities at the border so that new arrivals can contact their families to facilitate onward travel.

Most returnees are expected to return to parts of the country that are extremely fragile as a result of conflict, climate change or food insecurity, or a combination of the three.

South Sudan is already suffering a major humanitarian crisis. The country has more than 2.3 million internally displaced people; almost three quarters of the population are in need of humanitarian assistance; and 2.2 million South Sudanese are refugees in neighboring countries. UNHCR is seriously concerned that a large and unplanned number of new returns could destabilize already struggling local communities.

The humanitarian impact of this crisis will be severe. Sudan hosts more than 1 million refugees and 3.7 million internally displaced people (IDPs). Assistance programs that were already overstretched are now severely hampered.

All UNHCR operations in Sudan’s neighboring countries, affected by this new emergency, already have large numbers of refugees and IDPs and are also severely underfunded. Urgent support is needed to ensure that timely assistance is provided to those fleeing hostilities.

