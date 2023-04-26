Province extends support for tourism, Science World

Renovations to the Science World dome and other tourism infrastructure across BC will get a $50 million boost to continue building the province as a world-class tourism destination.

“If you live in BC, you have a few special places you like to visit with family and friends. For my family, Science World is one of those spots,” said Premier David Eby. “If you’re visiting BC, you know how much there is to see – but it doesn’t all happen by accident. That’s why we’re building a strong tourism sector where visitors can experience all our province has to offer and British Columbians can enjoy their favorite places as well as the benefits of a strong and diverse economy.”

Critical systems located in the Science World dome are at the end of their lives, including the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and electrical systems, and repairs to these systems must be addressed. The dome is also leaking, rendering the theater unusable.

The province is investing $20 million in Science World to support priority infrastructure repairs and improvements to its dome and other parts of the building. The upgrades will include new electrical efficiencies and other critical infrastructure improvements.

“The last three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry,” said Lana Popham, Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government is proud to invest in the tourism sector to support the people who work in it and support its sustainable recovery. By supporting Science World, we are ensuring families across BC and all our visitors can continue to make lifelong memories together.”

Science World has been a tourist attraction in Vancouver since it opened for Expo 86, welcoming more than 860,000 visitors annually before the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a learning institution for students and teachers across BC, highlighting careers in science, technology, engineering, art and design, and mathematics (STEAM) and preparing students with skills for the future.

“This funding will allow us to continue making critical infrastructure updates to the iconic dome,” said Tracy Redies, CEO, Science World. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Province to ensure we can continue to welcome millions of visitors from BC, Canada and around the world for another 35 years.”

The province is also providing $30 million to improve existing tourism infrastructure across the province, boost globally competitive destinations, strengthen the year-round visitor economy and support sustainability, access and inclusion. Projects include new tourist attractions, camp developments, inclusion of indigenous culture and language, accessibility improvements and climate change adaptation. This new funding builds on the $15 million previously allocated for 2023 and helps create more vibrant communities for residents and visitors.

The $45 million tourism infrastructure fund supports 90 ready-made tourism development projects across the province, such as:

Western Canada Mountain Bike Tourism Association’s countrywide project to improve visitor accountability on mountain bike trails and collect data about visitor use to help maintain trails;

Delta’s Barns to Beaches City Bikeway, supporting agritourism and encouraging active transportation such as cycling; AND

the Ttn central government signage project, supporting the implementation of a signage master plan that incorporates the Ttn language, oral history, storytelling and worldview.

Quotes:

Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek –

“Science World holds a special place in the hearts and memories of so many British Columbians and visitors from around the world. This is not just an investment in Vancouver’s infrastructure, it’s an investment in ideas and inspiration that will support an innovative future that will benefit our entire province for generations to come.”

Nancy Roper, Vice President, Science World –

“Science World plays an integral role in inspiring the next generation of world changers. We are much more than an iconic building. We also engage students and teachers across the province ensuring they have the STEAM skills they need to succeed. This funding helps us continue to illuminate careers in science, technology, engineering, art and design and mathematics.”

Mark Littlejohn, executive director, Mountain Tourism Association of Western Canada –

“British Columbia has had a profound impact on the world of mountain biking and nurtured its transition from frontier to mainstream. This grant will help increase trail stewardship by providing consistent and relevant information to trail users and encouraging support for these local organizations. The data collection will be the first province-wide repository for data that will assist trail organizations and land managers in allocating resources, obtaining support and controlling impacts.”

Chad Norman Day, president, Central Government Ttn –

“The Tahltans have never surrendered or surrendered our lands, and most of the current signage within Tahltan territory does not represent our identity, culture and language. The Ttn Signage Project will allow our people to collaboratively implement a signage master plan for the Tahltan Territory to incorporate our language, oral history, storytelling and worldview. Thank you to those who have contributed to this work so far and to others who will continue to support us in the journey ahead.”

George V. Harvie, Mayor, Delta –

“Our Barns to Beaches bike route will connect visitors to some of the Delta’s best tourism assets – our breweries, breweries, poultry, barns, beaches, boutiques and bistros. The Destination Development Fund grant we received will go a long way toward helping the City of Delta develop an accessible day trip destination experience for people of all ages. I look forward to riding the Barns to Beaches bike route with my family this summer.”

Fast facts:

Over the past three years, the UN Government has supported the tourism sector with more than $500 million in tourism support, including: BC Fairs, Festivals and Events $60 million in funding, which supported 1,855 events, such as arts and cultural events, sporting events, live music festivals, community celebrations and gatherings, agricultural fairs, expos and rodeos; approximately $8 million in dedicated assistance provided by Indigenous Tourism BC to Indigenous tourism businesses; AND more than $80 million in community-based tourism infrastructure and destination development to help BC tourism recover, create jobs and drive economic development.



Learn more:

Learn more about Science World: https://www.scienceworld.ca/

To view the list of grant recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Tourism_funding_April2023.pdf