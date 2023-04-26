Louisiana Tech Wins 2023-24 Best Graduate School Rankings in US News & World Report





Louisiana Tech University has once again been recognized as a leader in graduate education according to US News & World Report The 2023-24 Best Graduate School Rankings were released today. Several programs within the College of Business and the College of Engineering and Science have placed on the list of top graduate schools. The 95 Best Business Schools (Full-time MBA)

157 Best Graduate Schools in Engineering The continued upward trajectory of our MBA program signals the strength of our College. I am proud of the work our faculty contribute every day in teaching and research to reach these new heights, said Chris Martin, Dean of the College of Business. Not only are we continuing to climb the US News ranking, but we also continue to see fantastic successes among our students. For the second year in a row, 100 percent of our MBA and Master of Accountancy graduates settled into successful careers, a further indication that our market-responsive curriculum is preparing innovative and ethical leaders for success in today’s business environment. rapidly changing business. Every year, US News lists professional school programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing, including specialties in each field. The ranking of the best graduate schools in these fields is based on two types of data: expert opinion on program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students. Louisiana Techs College of Engineering and Science professors are committed to the success of our students, said College of Engineering and Science Dean Dr. Hisham Hegab. They work hard to develop graduate-level courses and mentor our students so that they graduate with research experience aligned with their career goals. I am pleased thatUS News & World Reporthas recognized their hard work through these rankings. This year, ranking data in the six disciplines came from statistical surveys of 2,214 programs and from reputation surveys sent to approximately 6,300 academics and 12,690 professionals, conducted in the fall of 2022 and early 2023. The following specialty programs within the College of Engineering and Science also received accolades. 118 Best Engineering Major Programs: Computer

121 Best Engineering Major Programs: Biomedical

140 Best Engineering Major Programs: Civil

151 Best programs of engineering specialties: Mechanical

173 Best PhD Programs in Science: Mathematics

185 Best PhD Programs in Science: Computer Science “It is wonderful that we continue to maintain a high 200 level in most of our graduate program areas, which is a testament to our current faculty, staff and students,” added Dr. Collin Wick, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies in the College of Engineering and Science. I am excited about the potential for future growth as I see many new efforts from our faculty, staff and students to enhance the experience and impact of graduate studies in Engineering and Science.” For a complete list of rankings and methodologies, usnews.com/best schools.

