MBA programs ranked by US News & World Report





Full-time MBA Daniels has the highest graduate job placement rate of any business school in Colorado The Daniels College of Business full-time MBA program moved up to No. 68 2023-24 USA News & World Report rankings of the best graduate schoolsdriven by high employment rates after graduation and starting salaries. The Daniels Professional part-time MBA program also made the list, ranking 109th. Nearly 90% of Denver MBA graduates found employment within three months of starting higher than any other business school in Colorado. The average starting salary and bonus was $102,127. “Time after time, our MBA graduates find they have an edge in the job market,” said Vivek Choudhury, dean of the Daniels College of Business. “In addition to highly personalized instruction and one-on-one coaching, our students gain experience solving real-world problems long before they receive their degrees.” A hallmark of Denver’s MBA curriculum is hands-on learning, which comes in the form of four challenges, a field trip, and an internship. Students complete entrepreneurship, social good, corporate and global challenges, which run concurrently with their classes. “What you learn in the morning, you try in the afternoon, so you go back to the classroom with a clearer idea of ​​what you do and don’t understand, and what you do and don’t need to get the job done,” Lowell Valencia said. -Miller, assistant dean of MBA programs. “To succeed in these challenges, students must use leadership, teamwork, storytelling and the ability to navigate ambiguity. It’s a unique approach that elevates their performance and effectiveness as MBA graduates that can translate into experience on a resume. Schools in the US News rankings are accredited by the International Association for the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business and were surveyed in fall 2022 and early 2023. methodology for full-time and part-time programs is based on peer evaluation, recruiter evaluation, placement success, undergraduate GPA, prior work experience, acceptance rates, and GMAT and GRE scores which are not required for admission to Daniels programs . The Daniels Professional Part-Time MBA program is known for a flexible schedule that combines leadership training, quantitative skills development, and strategic thinking. Students operate in a close-knit group that solves problems, takes on challenges and becomes a business network. On average, graduates saw their wages increase by 36% within four months of starting; 86% of graduates received promotions. In January, US News also released its 2023 list of the best online MBA programs, ranking Daniels 65th in the country. Visit US news site for a complete list of rankings and full methodology. Find out more about our MBAs The Daniels College of Business offers four MBA programs designed for the individual needs and experiences of business professionals.

