Sleep a Word on May 4th and Remember Your Photo ID – Latest News – News Updates

Sleep a Word on May 4th and Remember Your Photo ID
Published: Wednesday April 26, 2023
Voters in Charnwood are being encouraged to have their say in the local elections on Thursday 4th May.
In addition, those going to a polling station are also asked to remember to bring their photo ID with them.
The UK government has introduced the new requirement which means voters in England will have to show an acceptable form of photo ID when voting at a polling station.
Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; UK or EEA driving licence; and some concessionary travel permits, such as a senior bus card or a 60+ Oyster card. Voters will be able to use the expired ID if they can still be identified by the photo.
People should check the list of accepted IDs carefully as some forms of photo ID, such as employer-issued security clearances, will not be accepted.
Voters must also ensure that the photo ID is original. Photocopy or photo ID with mobile phone will not be accepted.
A list of accepted IDs is available on the Council’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and frequently asked questions. For more information, visit charnwood.gov.uk/VoterID
Charnwood Borough Council has 52 councilors in 24 wards and all seats are up for election this year. There are also elections for several town and parish councils in Charnwood.
Rob Mitchell, Return Officer at Charnwood Borough Council said: I would encourage people to use their vote and have a say in how local government services are delivered in Charnwood.
First-time voters must ensure that they take a suitable photo ID when they visit the polling station to vote. Set a reminder on your phone or add a sticky note to your survey card so you remember your photo ID.
Around 70 polling stations with more than 280 people will be open from 7am to 10pm on May 4 for people to vote. Your polling card will tell you which polling station you should vote at and will provide a list of the types of photo ID that can be accepted.
The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station is a new requirement introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act which was passed last year.
There are 133,023 people on the electoral register in Charnwood.
The deadline to register to vote in local elections has now passed so if you’re not on the register you won’t be able to vote on May 4.
You can register to vote in the upcoming election by visiting gov.uk/register-to-vote
Applications for Certificates of Voter Authority, a free photo ID that can be used only for elections, are also closed. Residents without a suitable form of photo ID have been able to apply for a free photo ID since January.
The votes will be counted on Friday 5 May and the results will be announced on the Council’s website, charnwood.gov.uk/elections23 and on social media, follow @CharnwoodBC and the hashtag #CharnElects23.
You can also keep up to date with the latest local election news and updates by signing up to the Council’s free email newsletters. Visit charnwood.gov.uk/alerts for more information and to register.
