Pesticides in food: recent published data





A total of 87,863 food samples were collected in the European Union in 2021. The analysis of the results shows that 96.1% of the samples fall within the levels allowed by law. For the subset of 13,845 samples analyzed as part of the EU coordinated control program (EU MACP), 97.9% were within legal limits. The EU MACP analyzes randomly collected samples from 12 food products. For 2021, these were eggplant, bananas, broccoli, cultivated mushrooms, grapefruit, melons, sweet peppers, table grapes, virgin olive oil, wheat, beef fat, and chicken eggs. From these samples analyzed in the coordinated program: 58.1% (8,043 samples) were found to have no measurable residue levels.

39.8% (5,507) contained one or more residues at concentrations below or equal to the permitted levels (known as maximum residue levels or MRLs).

2.1% (295) contained residues exceeding the permitted levels. The same selection of products is sampled every three years, meaning that upward or downward trends can be identified. The general degree to which pesticide leftovers exceeded MRL increased from 1.4% in 2018 to 2.1% in 2021. Excluding grapefruit, the average MRL exceedance rate was 1.4% in 2021, the same as 2018. In 2021, Member States drew attention to the higher presence of residues of pesticides in grapes imported outside the EU and in the same year the European Commission increased border controls. Detailed results of the control programs are available on the EFSA website as browseable charts and graphsmaking data more accessible to non-specialists. As well as harmonized and comparable data collected under the EU coordinated program (EU MACP), EFSA’s annual report also includes data collected as part of national control activities carried out by individual Member States of EU.[1]Norway and Iceland. Results from monitoring programs are a valuable source of information for evaluation dietary exposure of EU consumers to pesticide residues. EFSA conducted a diet risk assessment as part of its analysis of results. This year, a pilot probabilistic assessment for a subset of substances was also introduced for the first time. The report suggests that food commodities analyzed in 2021 are unlikely to pose a concern to consumer health. However, the report includes a number of recommendations to increase the efficiency of European control systems for pesticide residues.

