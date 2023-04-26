Sudan: WHO says fighters seize lab as violence undermines US-brokered ceasefire





CNN

–



The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday of a major biological risk afterwards Sudanese fighters seized the National Public Health Laboratory in the capital Khartoumas foreign nations scrambled to mount rapid evacuation efforts from the country, and violence disrupted a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Gunshots and the sound of warplanes were heard by CNN reporters in Khartoum on Tuesday, half a day after the announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire raised hopes of opening escape routes for civilians desperate to flee. Fierce clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forcesthe paramilitary group fighting the army for control of the country, in the northern part of Khartoum state, eyewitnesses told CNN.

The two warring parties accused each other of violating the agreement.

The death toll in Sudan since the outbreak of violence eleven days ago has reached at least 459 deaths, the World Health Organization also said on Tuesday, with at least 4,072 injured.

A senior medical source told CNN that the laboratory, which contains disease samples and other biological materials, had been taken over by RSF forces. The WHO did not assign blame for the lab’s seizure, but said medical technicians no longer had access to the facility.

Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO representative in Sudan, described the development as extremely dangerous because we have polio isolates in the laboratory, we have measles isolates in the laboratory, we have cholera isolates in the laboratory.

There is a major biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health laboratory in Khartoum by one of the warring parties, he added.

The WHO said in a statement to CNN that trained laboratory technicians no longer have access to the laboratory and that the facility had suffered a power outage, meaning it is not possible to properly manage biological materials stored in the laboratory for medical purposes. .

Power outages also mean there is a risk of depleting supplies of blood bags, according to the lab’s director general.

The medical source told CNN that the danger lies in the explosion of any armed confrontation in the laboratory, because it will turn the laboratory into a germ bomb.

Urgent and rapid international intervention is required to restore electricity and secure the laboratory from any armed confrontation because we are facing a real biological threat, the source added.

CNN has contacted RSF for comment.

The United Kingdom, France, South Korea and a host of other countries confirmed on Tuesday that they were withdrawing nationals after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a three-day ceasefire had been agreed.

The White House, meanwhile, is considering a plan to send U.S. troops to Port Sudan to help evacuate American citizens, a U.S. official with knowledge of the operations told CNN on Monday.

Three US warships are also stationed off the coast of Sudan. A Navy official told CNN that the US is sending the USNS Brunswick to Sudan, a day after the Pentagon said the USS Truxton is already off the country’s coast and the USS Lewis B. Puller is en route.

CNN’s team in Djibouti obtained images released by the US military showing personnel arriving in the country. France and Pakistan said they had evacuated hundreds of nationals, while China said most of its citizens had also been withdrawn from the country.

About 500 people fleeing the fighting began boarding the French frigate Lorraine in Port Sudan on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for France’s chief of defense staff told CNN.

At least one American citizen, Dr. Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman, a Sudanese American doctor, was killed in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Sulieman, who taught at the University of Khartoum, the country’s oldest medical school, died after being fatally stabbed in front of his home by unknown persons, according to the Sudan Doctors Union Preliminary Committee.

Dr. Sulieman was killed outside his home due to the security situation in Sudan while he was accompanying his father to a dialysis appointment, said Dr. Yasir Elamin, President of the Sudanese American Medical Association.

Previous ceasefires have collapsed within hours of being struck since fighting first engulfed Sudan in mid-April. But the latest agreement, which Blinken said followed two days of intense negotiations, has raised hopes that it would open a window in which foreign countries could rush citizens and staff to safety. According to a statement from the Sudanese Armed Forces, Saudi Arabia was also involved in brokering the ceasefire.

On Tuesday, both sides of the conflict accused each other of breaking the ceasefire. The armed forces said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were moving military convoys into the capital to carry out a large-scale military operation, had deployed snipers in parts of Khartoum and were conducting operations near embassies. The military did not provide evidence for the claims.

The RSF blamed the army for violating the ceasefire by continuing to attack Khartoum with planes. Eyewitnesses told CNN that warplanes were heard over Omdurman, north of the capital.

As the conflict continues into its second week, water supplies are running low and food is running out in Khartoum state, a witness told CNN on Tuesday.

Stores are completely running out of food and several food factories in the state were looted, the witness, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, told CNN.

As for the water supply, we have no water for the eleventh day in a row. We only get water from a nearby well. So you have to go to the well with barrels or items if you have a car or items. If not, you have to take something small to get enough water for you, said the witness.

Saif Mohamed Othman, 51, a freelancer who lives in Shambat, North Bahrain, told CNN on Tuesday that food stocks have run out in stores, made worse by the complete burning of the central market, which supplies large parts of Bahriut with vegetables and meat. and other foods.

Residents are also struggling financially because state employees have not received their salaries since before the Eid al-Fitr holiday late last week, and bank ATMs have stopped working, Othman told CNN.

Othman told CNN that there are patrols in place to protect the neighborhood from the widespread looting and looting that large areas in Khartoum have been exposed to due to the lack of security and police presence.

On Monday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) warned that shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel are becoming extremely acute in Khartoum and surrounding areas.

Access to health care, including sexual and reproductive health care, has been critically affected by the conflict, UNOCHA added. Civilian displacement continues to be reported in Khartoum, North, Blue Nile, North Kordofan, North Darfur, West Darfur and South Darfur states, as well as cross-border movements in surrounding countries.

Many Sudanese caught in the middle of the fighting have tried to do so their dangerous escapes from the capitaltaking advantage of brief breaks in the fighting to rush to safety.

Sudan has been engulfed in violence since a bloody power struggle between two rival generals spilled into the streets, with forces loyal to each engaged in fighting on the streets of Khartoum and in towns around the capital.

Over the course of the fighting, the RSF and the Sudanese military have issued statements discrediting each other, with unsubstantiated claims of their control over key posts in the capital and accusations of each side targeting civilians.

On Monday, the Sudanese military claimed that the RSF killed an Egyptian diplomat, while the RSF claimed that the army had targeted civilians in an airstrike in a Khartoum neighborhood. Neither group provided evidence for the claims.