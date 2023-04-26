WHO calls for increased implementation of recommended tools to combat malaria

Marking World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for increased implementation of new and existing interventions to save lives from malaria. Nearly 1.5 million children at high risk of illness and death from malaria in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have now received their first dose of the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S), thanks to a pilot program continuous coordinated by WHO.

Malaria vaccine pilots launched in 2019 are increasing equity in access to malaria prevention for the most vulnerable and saving lives. If widely implemented, the WHO estimates that malaria vaccines could save the lives of tens of thousands of children each year.

“We have the tools to reduce malaria, a package of interventions that includes vector control, preventive medicine, testing and treatment,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “These are joined by a safe and effective malaria vaccine, which could save the lives of tens of thousands of children every year. With sustained investment and increased efforts to reach those most at risk, eliminating malaria in many countries is within reach.”

World Malaria Day 2023 is being marked with the theme “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”. Within this theme, WHO is seeking the most effective implementation of available tools and strategies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of malaria, particularly among marginalized populations.

According to the last World Malaria Reportpublished in December 2022, there were an estimated 247 million new cases of malaria in 2021. WHO’s African Region continues to bear the heaviest burden of the disease – accounting for around 95% of all malaria cases (234 million ) and 96% of all deaths (593 000) in 2021. Nearly 80% of malaria deaths in the African Region were among children under the age of five.

New strategies and tools

Countries have made some progress in expanding access to malaria services for the most vulnerable populations. Despite some progress, many people at high risk of malaria still do not have access to services that can prevent, detect and treat the disease. Challenges in expanding access to malaria services have been compounded, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, by the COVID-19 pandemic, converging humanitarian crises, limited funding, weak surveillance systems and declining effectiveness of key malaria control tools.

To address these threats and support countries in building more resilient malaria programmes, WHO recently published new strategies and frameworks, including:

a new strategy to control antimalarial drug resistance in Africa;

a new initiative to stop the spread of Anopheles stephensi in urban environments;

a new framework, jointly developed by WHO and UN-Habitat, to guide city leaders in urban malaria control.

a new toolkit to help countries assess their malaria surveillance systems and identify areas for investment

WHO has also increased the transparency, flexibility and accessibility of its malaria recommendations. WHO consolidated Guidelines for malaria are now available through two digital platforms: MAGICapp and the Malaria Toolkit app. WHO encourages countries to adapt recommendations to local disease settings for maximum impact.

Prospects for new interventions

Continued investment in the development and deployment of new malaria vaccines and next-generation tools will be key to achieving the 2030 global malaria targets.

A second malaria vaccine, the R21/Matrix-M (R21) vaccine, if approved, could help close the large gap between supply and demand and further reduce childhood illness and deaths from malaria. It is a priority for WHO to continue the full and efficient expert review of the R21 malaria vaccine once additional key safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase 3 trial are available and provided to WHO. R21.

The phased rollout of the RTS,S malaria vaccine to other countries in Africa is expected to begin in early 2024.

In the vector control space, there are 28 new products in the R&D pipeline. Tools under evaluation include, for example, new types of insecticide-treated nets, targeted baits that attract mosquitoes, space repellents, lethal household lures (eyelid tubes), and genetic engineering of mosquitoes.

Researchers are prioritizing the development of non-ACT treatments in the field of antimalarial drugs due to the emergence and spread of partial resistance to artemisinin. Development of next-generation drugs, such as Triple ACTs, which use a combination of artemisinin and two partner drugs, is underway to reduce the risk of drug resistance.

