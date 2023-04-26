International
WHO calls for increased implementation of recommended tools to combat malaria
Marking World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for increased implementation of new and existing interventions to save lives from malaria. Nearly 1.5 million children at high risk of illness and death from malaria in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have now received their first dose of the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S), thanks to a pilot program continuous coordinated by WHO.
Malaria vaccine pilots launched in 2019 are increasing equity in access to malaria prevention for the most vulnerable and saving lives. If widely implemented, the WHO estimates that malaria vaccines could save the lives of tens of thousands of children each year.
“We have the tools to reduce malaria, a package of interventions that includes vector control, preventive medicine, testing and treatment,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “These are joined by a safe and effective malaria vaccine, which could save the lives of tens of thousands of children every year. With sustained investment and increased efforts to reach those most at risk, eliminating malaria in many countries is within reach.”
World Malaria Day 2023 is being marked with the theme “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”. Within this theme, WHO is seeking the most effective implementation of available tools and strategies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of malaria, particularly among marginalized populations.
According to the last World Malaria Reportpublished in December 2022, there were an estimated 247 million new cases of malaria in 2021. WHO’s African Region continues to bear the heaviest burden of the disease – accounting for around 95% of all malaria cases (234 million ) and 96% of all deaths (593 000) in 2021. Nearly 80% of malaria deaths in the African Region were among children under the age of five.
New strategies and tools
Countries have made some progress in expanding access to malaria services for the most vulnerable populations. Despite some progress, many people at high risk of malaria still do not have access to services that can prevent, detect and treat the disease. Challenges in expanding access to malaria services have been compounded, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, by the COVID-19 pandemic, converging humanitarian crises, limited funding, weak surveillance systems and declining effectiveness of key malaria control tools.
To address these threats and support countries in building more resilient malaria programmes, WHO recently published new strategies and frameworks, including:
- a new strategy to control antimalarial drug resistance in Africa;
- a new initiative to stop the spread of Anopheles stephensi in urban environments;
- a new framework, jointly developed by WHO and UN-Habitat, to guide city leaders in urban malaria control.
- a new toolkit to help countries assess their malaria surveillance systems and identify areas for investment
WHO has also increased the transparency, flexibility and accessibility of its malaria recommendations. WHO consolidated Guidelines for malaria are now available through two digital platforms: MAGICapp and the Malaria Toolkit app. WHO encourages countries to adapt recommendations to local disease settings for maximum impact.
Prospects for new interventions
Continued investment in the development and deployment of new malaria vaccines and next-generation tools will be key to achieving the 2030 global malaria targets.
A second malaria vaccine, the R21/Matrix-M (R21) vaccine, if approved, could help close the large gap between supply and demand and further reduce childhood illness and deaths from malaria. It is a priority for WHO to continue the full and efficient expert review of the R21 malaria vaccine once additional key safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase 3 trial are available and provided to WHO. R21.
The phased rollout of the RTS,S malaria vaccine to other countries in Africa is expected to begin in early 2024.
In the vector control space, there are 28 new products in the R&D pipeline. Tools under evaluation include, for example, new types of insecticide-treated nets, targeted baits that attract mosquitoes, space repellents, lethal household lures (eyelid tubes), and genetic engineering of mosquitoes.
Researchers are prioritizing the development of non-ACT treatments in the field of antimalarial drugs due to the emergence and spread of partial resistance to artemisinin. Development of next-generation drugs, such as Triple ACTs, which use a combination of artemisinin and two partner drugs, is underway to reduce the risk of drug resistance.
Notes to the editor:
For more information on WHO’s World Malaria Day campaign, visit: https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-malaria-day/2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/25-04-2023-who-urges-increased-implementation-of-recommended-tools-to-combat-malaria
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Transportation Issues Associated with Increased Mortality Risk for Cancer Survivors
- Ukrainian Zelensky held ‘meaningful’ call with China’s Xi Jinping
- The world pays tribute to the singer, actor and activist and to Harry Belafonte
- ITTF leadership meets Chinese Olympic Committee Chairman Gao Zhidan in Beijing
- The best and worst Doctor Who fashions, ranked! | Fashion
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – Pre-Order Place
- Dealing with Anxiety: A Handout for Families of Children with Food Allergies
- Trump could use trial documents to burn witnesses, says DA
- The price of groceries is safe, sir!
- Effective Altruism Northwestern explores bettering the world
- what technology? Emergency ID
- Research Shows Jogging and Weight Training Helps Addiction Recovery