The United Kingdom wishes the State of Israel its 75th birthday





The United Kingdom and Israel share extremely close ties as seen through the developing economic and technological relationship between the two nations. The UK is proud to be associated with Israel’s thriving technology industry from cyber security, fintech and healthcare, to energy and climate technology. UK companies have established partnerships and collaborations with Israeli companies in the technology sector. Over 400 Israeli tech firms have set up offices and operations in the UK more than in any other European country. British Embassies own Tech Hub, the first of its kind in any British Embassy anywhere, supports many. The UK is one of Israel’s most important trading partners, with trade between the two countries set to reach over 7 billion a year in 2022. The current UK-Israel Trade and Partnership Agreement was one of the Kingdom’s first trade continuity agreements of the United Kingdom, signed after Britain left the European Union, and provides duty-free trade over 99% of the value of goods traded between the two countries. The UK is currently negotiating an improved, ambitious Free Trade Agreement which will focus on services and innovation where both Israel and the UK can excel. For the past 75 years, the UK has been clear on Israelis’ right to exist and has been unequivocal in supporting Israeli security and the right to self-defence, in the face of threats from its neighbours, particularly Iran. The UK has often stood up at the UN defending Israel against unjustified and disproportionate criticism. The UK has consistently supported the establishment of a two-state solution, with Israel and a future Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security. This policy is a fulfillment of the Balfour Declaration, but also results from a sincere belief that lasting security for Israel while preserving its Jewish and democratic character requires a solution that offers equal rights and dignity to both Israelis and Palestinians. As we reflect on the past 75 years of friendship between the UK and Israel, we are also looking ahead to the future. Last month, the UK and Israel signed the 2030 roadmap for UK-Israel bilateral relations. The roadmap sets out our ambitions for collaboration over the next decade as part of an innovative and forward-looking strategic partnership. It includes a new £20m Science and Innovation programme, funded by both governments. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: The strong ties between the UK and Israel over the past 75 years are a testament to the strength of our close and historic relationship. The UK and Israel stand together, defiant in the face of Iran’s malign influence in the region and against the wider scourge of anti-Semitism. I am happy to celebrate the historic moment of Israel’s 75th birthday. Yom Haatzmaut Sameach! Neil Wigan, the British ambassador to Israel, said: I am proud of the strength of the UK-Israel relationship. Whether it is trade, tourism, technological cooperation, culture or our security, the two countries will continue to work together. I know that the last 75-year relationship is just the beginning of what is an ever-evolving, ever-closer relationship.

