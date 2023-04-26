Connect with us

Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the second annual OTC brands most trusted by American pharmacists

Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the second annual OTC brands most trusted by American pharmacists

 


of BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacist Awards surveyed 1,716 US pharmacists in 71 over-the-counter product categories to identify the most trusted brands in each. This is the only list of its kind in America that identifies the brands pharmacists trust most, helping consumers shop smarter.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Today, market research firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with Newsweek Magazine, released its highly anticipated second year. BrandSpark/Newsweek Prices most trusted by Pharmacists (“BMTPhA”) for over-the-counter (“OTC”) brands. This list marks an important continuation of BrandSpark Trust Study with this respected professional group that influences the purchasing decisions of millions of Americans. “BrandSpark is proud to partner with America’s Pharmacists, who play a key role in leading the public when it comes to purchasing OTC products,” said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. “Pharmacists’ influence will continue to grow as they play an increasingly prominent role in public health,” continued Levy. Consumers can refer to this list and look for BrandSpark’s instant purple seal when they want to make more informed OTC purchases.

BrandSpark International developed the independent The most trusted survey by Pharmacists (“survey”) identifying key over-the-counter categories where trust is important to consumers as they seek to treat or prevent many common ailments. In the second annual survey, the BMTPhA program examined 71 categories in the following product segments: Cough, Cold & Allergy, Diagnostics, Ear & Eye, Family Planning, First Aid, Gastrointestinal, Oral Care, Pain & Inflammation, Pediatrics, Supplements, Topics, women’s health and others. Survey responses were provided by US registered health care professionals who are actively practicing and licensed to provide OTC recommendations.

According to BrandSpark US Shopper Study (“BASS”), Americans have the most trust in recommendations from friends and family, ratings and reviews, and consumer-voted awards, but in OTC health categories, recommendations from pharmacists and doctors are the most trusted. 72% say pharmacist recommendations have a lot or a lot of influence on their OTC purchases. “We wanted to dig deeper into a segment where the brands experts trust the most really matter to consumers,” Levy said. 70% of consumers believe research and development is constantly leading to better over-the-counter health products and 56% say they will “spend too much” to get health products they know will work but they need help identify which brands are most worthy of their money and trust as only 1 in 4 consider themselves an expert on health products.

of BASS also finds that while mass merchandisers and chain pharmacies are the top OTC health channels, regularly purchased by 74% and 61% of US shoppers respectively, 34% regularly purchase OTC products online. “Consumers don’t always have a pharmacist to consult, like when they shop online, but they should be able to know which brands pharmacists trust the most,” Levy said. Further, as shoppers increasingly seek to get the most value for their money, leading OTC brands must reinforce the quality and reliability they offer; 26% of OTC shoppers say they generally buy ‘whatever product offers the best price’, well ahead of just 15% who do the same in personal care and beauty.

4 Outstanding Winners from 2023 BrandSpark/Newsweek Awards Most Trusted by Pharmacists:

  1. Procter & Gamble’s vapor therapy, Vick’s Vapo, earned an impressive 96% confidence rating, the highest of any winning brand in the world. BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists list.
  2. Pain reliever brand Excedrin broke its 2022 tie with Tylenol for rapid headache relief (formerly Headache Relief), indicating growing confidence in the category and an opportunity for other brands to gain a share of the trust. .
  3. Similasan won three 1’sstr ranking wins in the survey, the most of any brand, for earache relief for children and adults and Eye Drops for pink eye.
  4. The laxative brand Dulcolax has passed MiraLAX for the most trusted laxative brand. The two brands tied in 2022 and are still separated by only 5%, indicating an opportunity for more movement in the category.

2023 BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacist Awards the winners are listed below (brands in a tie are listed in alphabetical order, and an asterisk next to a category indicates it is new to the 2023 survey). See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.comand contact us for more information on each category.

COUGH, COLDS AND ALLERGIES

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Treatment of allergic reactions in adults

1

Benadryl

Seasonal relief from adult allergies

1

Zyrtec

2

Claritin

3

Allegra

Loze for cough

1

HALL

2

Cepacol / Ricola (TIE)

Relief from many cough, cold and flu symptoms

1

Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil

2

Mucinex / Robitussin / Tylenol (TIE)

Liquid cough expectorant

1

Robitussin

2

Mucinex

Liquid cough suppressant

1

Delsym

2

Robitussin

Nasal decongestant spray

1

congeniality

2

Flonase

Natural Cold Remedy*

1

WE SAY

Rinsing the sinuses

1

NeilMed

Lozenge for sore throat

1

Cepacol

2

halls

3

Chloraseptic

Steam therapy *

1

Vicks Vapo

DIAGNOSTICS

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Blood glucose monitor

1

A touch

2

FreeStyle

3

Accu-Chek

Blood pressure monitor

1

Omron

Non-touch digital thermometer

1

Brown

2

Vicks

EARS AND EYES

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Adult ear pain relief

1

Similasan

2

Debrox / Hyland’s Naturals (TIE)

Children’s Earache Relief*

1

Similasan

2

Hyland’s Naturals

3

Children’s Tylenol

Contact lens solution

1

Bausch + Lomb

2

Puremoist WITHOUT OPTI

Eye drops for pink eyes*

1

Similasan

2

Heights

Eye vitamin

1

PresserVision

2

Ocuvite

Eye drops with many symptoms*

1

Heights

2

Systane

FAMILY PLANNING

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Condom*

1

Trojan

Pregnancy test

1

Clearblue / First Response (TIE)

3

ept

FIRST AID

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Bandage

1

BAND-AID

Treatment and relief of burns

1

NEOSPORIN

Relief from sunburn

1

Solarcaine

2

Banana boat

GASTROINTESTINAL

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Diarrhea relief

1

Imodium

Fiber supplement

1

Metamucil

2

beneficiaries

Gas relief

1

Gas-X

Heartburn relief

1

TUMS

2

Pepcid

Hemorrhoid relief

1

Preparation H

Laxative

1

Dulcolax

2

MiraLAX

Treatment/Relief of nausea

1

Dramamine-N / Emetrol (TIE)

3

Pepto-Bismol

Stool softener

1

Bread

2

Dulcolax

Relieving an upset stomach

1

Pepto-Bismol

2

TUMS

ORAL CARE

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Cold sore relief

1

DRINKS

Dry mouth relief

1

Biotne

Oral pain relief

1

Orajel

2

Tylenol

PAIN AND INFLAMMATION

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Back pain relief

1

Advil/Aleve (TIE)

3

Tylenol

Fast headache relief

1

Excedrin

2

Tylenol

3

Advil

Fast migraine relief

1

Excedrin

pediatrics

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Treatment of allergic reactions in children

1

Benadryl for children

2

Zyrtec for children

Child Cooling Aid

1

Dimetapp for children

2

Children’s Tylenol

3

Children’s Robitussin / Children’s Mucinex (TIE)

Relief of children’s cough

1

Delsym for children / Robitussin for children (TIE)

3

Mucinex for children

Relief of many children’s cough/cold symptoms

1

Dimetapp for children / Robitussin for children (TIE)

3

Mucinex for children

4

Children’s Tylenol

Children’s seasonal allergies

1

Children’s Claritin / Children’s Zyrtec (TIE)

supplements

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Greens Powder Supplement*

1

AG1

Multivitamins for adults

1

center

2

ONE DAY

Multivitamins for children

1

The Flintstones

2

Children’s Center

Immune system booster

1

Emergency-C

2

Air

Joint supplement

1

Osteo Bi-Flex

vitamin paper*

1

Created nature

2

Centrum / Nature’s Bounty (TIE)

Meal Replacement*

1

BE SURE

2

Boos

Melatonin Supplement*

1

Created nature

2

NATROL

Memory support supplement

1

Prevagen

Nutritional Drinks*

1

BE SURE

2

Boos

Weight loss supplement

1

alli

THEME

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Acne treatment*

1

They differ

2

Neutrogena

3

Clearasil

Sunscreen for adults

1

Neutrogena

2

Tons of copper

3

Banana boat

Antifungal treatment*

1

The lottery

2

Lamisil

Eczema relief

1

Aveeno / Eucerin (TIE)

3

Cortisone 10

4

Cerava

Topical Hot/Cold Pain Relief*

1

Icy heat

2

BIOGRAPHY

Lice treatment

1

Nix

2

RID

Current pain relief with medication

1

Voltaren

2

Aspercream

Treatment of marks and stretch marks

1

Mederma

WOMEN’S HEALTH

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Menstrual relief*

1

Midol

2

Pamprin

3

Advil

Vaginal lubricant*

1

this

2

ASTROGLIDE / Recharge (TIE)

Yeast Infection Treatment

1

DUPLICATE

OTHERS

CATEGORY

GRAND

MARK

Incontinence products

1

hang

2

Poise

Shampoo for severe dandruff*

1

Head and shoulders

2

Selsun Blue

3

Nizoral

Sleep aid

1

Unison

2

Benadryl

3

Vicks ZzzQuil

Smoking cessation

1

Nicorette

2

NicoDerm


Newsweek will publish the results from BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacist Awardsensuring that millions of Americans can use this knowledge.

How the winners are determined
1716 pharmacists practicing in United States determined the winners of the 2023 BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists awards through their self-written quotes as if they were giving their pharmacy suggestions. The highest percentage of citations as the most trusted in the category determined the winner, with other brands ranked based on the share receiving at least 10% of citations. If the quote share margin was less than 3% between brands, then a tie was declared.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is an independent marketing research firm that combines consumer insights across the channel with competitive context, providing insights that are actionable in the real world. BrandSpark helps clients refine brand positioning, build trust and improve new product launch success. As one of the research-backed, highly accredited award programs run by Best New Product Awards Inc., BrandSpark’s most trusted awardsnow at 10th year in USis a leading consumer-voted credentialing program that measures consumer trust and brand sustainability within hundreds of CPG, retail and service categories, as determined by US shoppers through their sentiment responses to the categories they buy and the services they use.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. required to refer to BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacist Awards earn or use the claim or logo in any communication.

