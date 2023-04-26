International
Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand’s former leader is going to Harvard
CNN
–
After stepping down as New Zealand’s leader earlier this year, Jacinda Ardern has revealed she is swapping tough politics for quiet reflection in overseas academia, heading to Harvard University this fall on two scholarships.
She was named to dual fellowships at Harvard’s Kennedy School, the university’s school of public policy and government, according to a Harvard press release.
She will serve as an Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow, a program aimed at high-profile leaders transitioning from public service roles, and a Hauser Leader in the School’s Center for Public Leadership, a program where leaders from various sectors help students and faculty to build leadership. skills.
Jacinda Ardern showed the world strong and empathetic political leadership, said Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf. in the news release. She earned respect beyond the shores of her country and will bring important insights to our students and generate vital conversations about the public policy choices facing leaders at all levels.
I am extremely humbled to be joining Harvard University as a fellow, not only will it give me the opportunity to share my experience with others, but it will give me a chance to learn, Ardern said in the announcement. As leaders, there is often very little time for reflection, but reflection is critical if we are to properly support the next generation of leaders.
At the same time, Ardern will complete a special fellowship at Harvard Law School’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, where she will study ways to contain extremist content online.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Arden said he would talk, learn and learn.
She added that Harvard had been an important partner in her work on Christchurch Call, an initiative she helped launch in 2019 to combat terrorist and violent extremist content online, two months after the Christchurch terror attack that killed 51 people. in two mosques. The attacker had live-streamed the incident and published a manifesto online beforehand.
Ardern said she would be away for a semester, missing the New Zealand general election, but would return at the end of the scholarships. After all, New Zealand is home! she wrote.
When Ardern became the country’s prime minister in 2017 at the age of 37, she was New Zealand’s third female leader and one of the youngest leaders in the world. Within a year, she had become the second world leader to be born into office.
Her time in power was punctuated by multiple crises, including the Christchurch attack, a deadly volcanic eruption and a global pandemic.
She quickly became a global progressive icon, remembered for her empathy in steering New Zealand through these crises and for taking her young daughter to the United Nations General Assembly.
However, domestically her popularity declined amid the rising cost of living, housing shortages and economic anxiety. And she faced violent protests against the lockdown in the capital Wellington, with threats made against her.
Ardern announced her shock resignation in January, saying she no longer had enough fuel in the tank to contest the election.
She bid her final farewell earlier this month with an emotional speech in parliament, affirming to all the nerds, screamers, huggers, mothers and ex-Mormons of the world: You can be all of these. And not only can you be here; you can lead. Just like me.
