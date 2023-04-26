South Korea’s Biden and Yoon to announce deal to deter North Korea, including deployment of nuclear-armed submarines





President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will announce a key new deal at the White House on Wednesday aimed at deterring North Korean aggression, including a new US commitment to deploy a submarine nuclear weapons in South Korea for the first time. time since the early 1980s.

The product of months of discussions between officials from the two countries, the new agreement means the US (intended) to take steps to make our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a visit by nuclear ballistic submarines American in South Korea. , which has not happened since the early 1980s, the official said. Officials made it clear that such assets will not be stationed permanently and there are no plans to deploy any tactical nuclear weapons on the Korean peninsula.

However, the decision to strengthen enhanced deterrence, a U.S. policy that uses the full range of military capabilities to protect its allies and position additional U.S. nuclear assets in the region, amounts to an acknowledgment that efforts to deter North Korea from the advancement of its nuclear program have stalled. . Efforts at diplomacy with dictator Kim Jong Un have gone largely unanswered as the North escalates its missile tests and potentially prepares for another nuclear test.

Welcoming Biden and Yoon to the White House with the pomp and circumstance and hospitality of an official state visit is a high-stakes meeting amid continued provocations from North Korea, China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region and an outpouring of bottom of the Pentagon Papers. .

And more broadly, the visit signals the importance with which the US views its relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific, the trip coming a week before Biden hosts Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and weeks before Biden is expected to travel to the region himself .

Biden and Yoon will unveil the Washington Declaration on Wednesday at the White House, senior administration officials told reporters, a series of new steps to boost US-South Korea cooperation in military training, information sharing and strategic moves. assets in the face of a recent wave. of missile launches from North Korea.

It is intended to send a clear message: What the United States and the ROK plan to do at every level is to strengthen our practices, our deployments, our capabilities, to ensure that the deterrence message is absolutely indisputable, and also to “It is clear that if we are tested in any way that we will be prepared to respond collectively and overwhelmingly,” a senior administration official said.

The declaration includes the deployment of the nuclear ballistic submarine. Additionally, the US and Korea will also strengthen our training, exercises and simulation activities to enhance the US-ROK alliance’s approach to deterrence and defense against North Korean threats, according to the official.

It also creates the US-ROK Nuclear Consultative Group, which the official said will meet regularly to consult on nuclear and strategic planning issues, hoping to give allies additional insight into how we think about planning for major contingencies. The group is modeled after US engagement with European allies during the height of the Cold War, the official said.

After a year in which North Korea launched a record number of nuclear missile tests, South Korean President Yoon earlier this year spoke about the possible deployment of US tactical missiles on the Korean peninsula or even the development of the array of the country’s nuclear weapons.

While he declined to comment, both are scenarios the Biden administration desperately wanted to avoid, and White House officials have spent the past few months looking for ways to reassure South Korea while strengthening the alliance, including considering of a plan to include nuclear drills in war planning. the two nations already work together, according to two senior Biden administration officials.

We should have tabletop exercises that go through a variety of scenarios, possibly including nuclear weapons, a senior official told CNN earlier this month.

South Korea has no experience of using nuclear weapons. That’s why we have to do table exercises with them. Koreans need to be educated about what nuclear weapons use, targeting and effects mean, said David Maxwell of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, adding that it will make no difference that the US has control over targeting. Hopefully this will satisfy them and improve readiness.

The hope, officials said, was that this offer along with a sustained commitment to develop other ideas to implement would provide the alternative South Koreans need.

Beyond the statement, Biden and Yoon are expected to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korea alliance, highlighting close economic ties between the nations, noting cooperation on issues such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, and seeking ways to continued. supporting Ukraine amid ongoing Russian occupation, plus a new dialogue on cyber cooperation. They are also expected to announce a new STEM-focused student exchange program that will significantly increase the number of students going both ways, a second senior official said.

And Biden is expected to celebrate Yoons’ determination and courage to mend strained relations between Japan and South Korea, an area that has been of deep interest to Biden, who has met twice with the leaders of both countries in a setting trilateral, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told White House reporters earlier this week. A stronger alliance between these two countries is strategically important for the US as it seeks ways to counter China’s growing influence.

Recent online leaks of Pentagon documents involving South Korea are also on display during the visit. One of the leaked documents describes, in remarkable detail, a conversation between two top South Korean national security officials about the country’s National Security Council’s concerns over a US request for ammunition.

Officials worried that supplying the munitions, which the US would then send to Ukraine, would violate South Korea’s policy of not giving lethal aid to countries at war. According to the document, one of the officials then suggested a way to circumvent the policy without changing it by selling the munitions to Poland. The document sparked controversy in Seoul.

The leaks caused the press to push him (Yoon) more about it. And they were hearing more and more how he felt about the matter, said Dr. Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, at a recent conference.

Cha continued, Korea has one of the largest, if not the largest, ammunition stockpiles of any country in the world. And they also have tremendous production capacity in terms of ammunition. And if there is one thing that Ukraine needs in this war, and that the NATO allies who are supporting Ukraine need in this war, its ammunition. So I would say watch this space, adding that it is unlikely that an announcement will be made during this state visit.

And the White House made clear Tuesday that the U.S. commitment to its security partnership with South Korea is ironclad, despite those leaks, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to say whether it would be a topic of discussion between Biden and Yoon.

More broadly, Russia’s war in Ukraine is expected to be a major topic of discussion, with both leaders expected to continue to promote the importance of democracy and a full conversation is expected on what comes next for Korea’s support for Ukraine, said a third official.

After all, there is no country that has perhaps a better sense of the importance of the international community standing together to support a country that is completely occupied than the ROK, the second senior official said.

Wednesday’s events mark only the second state visit of the Biden presidency (Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in December 2022).

The visit began informally on Tuesday as the Bidens welcomed Yoon and his wife, Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, for an evening trip to the Korean War Memorial.

The South Korean guests will be officially welcomed with an official arrival ceremony on Wednesday morning on the South Lawn before a bilateral meeting with the presidents and their staffs, followed by a joint press conference. And there will be plenty of glitz and glamor in the evening as the White House rolls out the red carpet for leaders, their spouses and dignitaries at the black-tie state dinner.

The elaborate dinner is the result of weeks of careful diplomatic preparations, with every detail meticulously planned by a team of White House chefs, social staff and protocol experts. Connections between the venues will take center stage and in the decor on the menu, with guests dining under towering cherry blossom branches with food prepared by celebrity Korean-American chef Edward Lee. The menu includes crab cakes with gochujang vinaigrette, braised beef short ribs and a deconstructed banana with lemon ice cream and a caramel doenjang. Entertainment will be provided by a trio of Broadway stars.

Yoon is also scheduled to join Vice President Kamala Harris for lunch, and on Tuesday she visited NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, where the leaders pledged to increase cooperation in space exploration. And he is set to speak to a joint session of Congress on Thursday.

A senior administration official noted that some of the last remaining Korean War veterans from Korea and the United States will join Wednesday’s proceedings.

The visit is also an opportunity to strengthen the Biden-Yoon friendship. Sullivan said the leaders have developed a rapport that has seen four engagements to date, including the Bidens’ trip to Seoul in May 2022 just days after Yoon took office, as well as on the sidelines of summits in Spain, New York and Cambodia.