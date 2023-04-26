Countdown to local elections | North Somerset Council





All 50 seats on North Somerset Council are up for election, as well as seats on seven local parish councils. Anyone eligible to vote in person in local elections will receive a ballot card in the mail to notify them of their polling place address and remind them of the new Voter ID requirement. Voter ID required Voting centers will be open from 07:00 to 22:00 of the day. For the first time, anyone voting in person at a polling station will have to present an acceptable form of photo ID before being issued a ballot. There will be 128 polling stations across North Somerset in locations including churches, community venues and more unique spaces such as the children’s room at the Black Horse pub in Clapton-in-Gordano and the vestry at St Marys Church. Leigh Woods. All polling stations are accessible. For anyone who needs extra help, there are staff at all polling stations ready to help. Alternatively, voters can choose a companion to go with them to the polling station to help them cast their vote. Presiding Officers at each center will be able to assist with this on polling day. Candidates in the election Details of all candidates standing for election are available on the North Somerset Council website – see ‘statement of nominated persons’. Many candidates are also distributing election campaign materials door-to-door and updating information online so that voters can read the manifestos before casting their vote. Voting by mail 29,000 people have registered to vote by post in North Somerset and will have already received their ballot papers. Although no Royal Mail industrial action has been announced ahead of the election, the council is still encouraging voters to return their postal ballots as soon as possible to ensure their votes are counted in the results. Nick Brain, returning officer for elections said: “If you received a postal vote for the election, please make sure you return it in time for your vote to be counted as we cannot include any ballots we receive after the polls close on Thursday May 4. special envelopes mean that postal votes are given priority by Royal Mail.” Counting and results With the closing of the polling stations at 22:00, all the ballot boxes will be sent to the counting place and the votes will be verified immediately. This is onelegal processwhere the number of used, unused and damaged papers is verified. Counting will then begin at 9:30 am Friday, May 5 with results being declared in all 35 wards for North Somerset Council ahead of results for contested town and parish councils. Real time updates on the results will be shared on the council website and I tweetfeed, using #NSEelections2023.

