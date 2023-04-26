Demand for electric cars is booming, with sales expected to jump 35% this year after a record 2022 – News

Global sales of electric cars are set to rise to another record this year, expanding their share of the overall car market to nearly a fifth and leading a major transformation of the automotive industry that has implications for the automotive sector. energy, especially oil.

IEA’s new annual edition The Global Perspective of Electric Vehicles shows that more than 10 million electric cars will be sold worldwide in 2022 and that sales are expected to grow another 35% this year to reach 14 million. This explosive growth means that the share of electric cars in the overall car market has increased from around 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022 and is expected to rise further to 18% this year, based on the latest IEA forecasts .

Electric vehicles are one of the driving forces in the rapidly emerging new global energy economy, and they are bringing about a historic transformation of the car manufacturing industry worldwide, said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. The trends we are seeing have important implications for global oil demand. The internal combustion engine has remained unrivaled for more than a century, but electric vehicles are changing the status quo. By 2030, they will avoid the need for at least 5 million barrels of oil per day. Cars are just the first wave: electric buses and trucks will soon follow.

The vast majority of electric car sales to date are mainly concentrated in three markets: China, Europe and the United States. China is first, with 60% of global electric car sales taking place there in 2022. Today, more than half of all electric cars on the road worldwide are in China. Europe and the United States, the second and third largest markets, both saw strong growth with sales rising 15% and 55% respectively in 2022.

Ambitious policy programs in major economies, such as the Fit for 55 package in the European Union and the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, are expected to further increase market share for electric vehicles this decade and beyond. By 2030, the average share of electric cars in total sales in China, the EU and the United States will increase to about 60%.

The encouraging trends also have positive effects for battery manufacturing and supply chains. The new report notes that announced battery manufacturing projects would be more than enough to meet demand for electric vehicles by 2030 in the IEA’s scenario of net zero emissions by 2050. However, production remains far from concentrated, with China dominating the battery and component trade and increasing its share of global electric car exports to more than 35% last year.

Other economies have announced policies to boost domestic industries that will improve their competitiveness in the EV market in the coming years. The EU’s Net Zero Industry Act aims for nearly 90% of annual battery demand to be met by domestic battery manufacturers. Similarly, the US Inflation Reduction Act places emphasis on strengthening domestic supply chains for EVs, batteries and minerals. Between August 2022, when the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, and March 2023, major EV and battery manufacturers announced investments totaling at least $52 billion in EV supply chains in North America.

Despite the concentration of sales and production of electric cars in only a few large markets, there are promising signs in other regions. Sales of electric cars tripled in India and Indonesia last year, albeit from a low base, and they doubled in Thailand. The share of electric cars in total sales increased to 3% in Thailand and to 1.5% in India and Indonesia. A combination of effective policies and private sector investment is likely to increase these shares in the future. In India, the government’s $3.2 billion stimulus program, which has attracted $8.3 billion worth of investment, is expected to significantly boost battery production and electric vehicle deployment in the coming years.

In emerging and developing economies, the most dynamic area of ​​electric mobility is two- or three-wheeled vehicles, which outnumber cars. For example, over half of three-wheeler registrations in India in 2022 were electric, demonstrating their growing popularity. In many developing economies, two- or three-wheelers provide an affordable way to access mobility, meaning their electrification is important to support sustainable development.

