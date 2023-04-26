Information about projects to help adapt to climate change is scattered, hard to find and incomplete, making it impossible to follow.

More and more people are realizing that the world needs to adapt to climate change as well as reduce emissions.

In the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to set a global goal for adaptation, known as adaptation. But it is still very difficult to track and demonstrate progress towards this objective due to the lack of rigor in how these projects are formally reported and evaluated.

Two years ago, we at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) decided to create one synthesis of evidence on the effectiveness of adaptation and support action. But the UK government cut its aid budget and our project was one of those to be canceled as a result.

Beyond funding, however, our analysis was hampered by a pervasive and pervasive lack of rigor in adaptation project reporting and evaluation.

Assessing adaptation efforts has long faced difficulties. For six years, climate negotiators struggled to gauge progress toward the Paris Agreement’s imprecisely worded global adaptation target.

But, as governments recognized at Cop26 in 2021, they faced methodological, empirical, conceptual and political challenges.

In 2021, GlasgowSharm el-Sheikh two-year work programme on the global adaptation goal that aims to address these.

Many adaptation actions take the form of discrete project interventions financed from public sources, including directly from governments and from funds in which rich countries invest money.

By evaluating these interventions in ways similar to those used in development finance, we hoped to get a picture of the effectiveness of adaptation action and support, and thus of progress towards the global goal for adaptation.

But we found that data on project outputs and outcomes are not easily accessible or available to the public.

If information is available, it is distributed across multiple sources and divided into databases. Furthermore, most of this information is entered into databases only at the time the project is approved.

Information on how the project is going is even harder to find, as it is often not made public or remains scattered across multiple places, from project websites to academic publications.

The lack of a uniform system of adaptation indicators also leads to inconsistencies in how funders monitor, evaluate and report the results and outcomes of adaptation interventions.

Furthermore, baseline data are usually missing and results are often confused with outcomes. Products are the tangible and measurable results that can be observed in the short term, while outputs are the long-term effects that are expected to be achieved as a result.

Evaluations of adaptation interventions are rare. One last one systematic review of global adaptation research found that only 58 of 1,682 articles reported change in climate risk reduction outcomes after implementation.

This suggests that, for now, the new UN global assessment of adaptation must rely mainly on fragmented and scattered project documentation.

When evaluations are conducted, they tend to emphasize implementation processes rather than outcomes.

or the last assessment of the Least Developed Countries Fund mainly considers how its projects are aligned with reducing vulnerability and increasing resilience, rather than whether these objectives are actually achieved.

Meanwhile, one ASSESSMENT of the Green Climate Fund’s adaptation portfolio counted the number of beneficiaries but was unable to assess impact.

Here are four ways to fix this.

1. Create a global adaptation database: A free, comprehensive and easy-to-use global database of adaptation interventions should be created to analyze and synthesize the effectiveness of these interventions. It should include funding sources, project duration, names of alternative projects, intervention design, adaptation outcomes, and all evaluations. Such a database would complement existing efforts that include some of these elements, such as IATI d-portalsix AidAtlas and UNEPS Fit gap ratio.

2. Standardization and improvement of reporting of adaptation results: Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda PROPOSES a set of 30 results to report on adaptation progress. These should be used to develop a set of common indicators to be adopted under the new framework for the global adaptation goal. These indicators should then be used consistently when evaluating and reporting project-level results. For the global inventory, these indicators should also allow global aggregation of assessment results.

3. Invest in rigorous fit assessments: Funders should seek and invest in rigorous monitoring and evaluation and learning from the interventions they support. Project evaluations should be transparent if it is possible to attribute an outcome to a specific intervention. Evaluation guidelines should include procedures to inform funders and other stakeholders of intervention successes and failures. Initiatives in this direction include the new evaluation policy of the Adaptation Fund, which includes the long-term assessment.

4. Learn from the development community: Adaptation assessors should benefit from existing knowledge and experience with development impact assessment when assessing progress in adaptation. The development community has introduced proven methodologies for impact assessment and has created organizations such as 3 that is AND The Campbell Collaboration already support, produce and synthesize rigorous evaluation evidence on development effectiveness.

RichardKlein and Biljana Macura are senior research fellows and Nella Canales is a researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute.RichardKlein leads the International Climate Risk and Adaptation team.