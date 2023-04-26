International
Climate adaptation reporting is a mess
Information about projects to help adapt to climate change is scattered, hard to find and incomplete, making it impossible to follow.
More and more people are realizing that the world needs to adapt to climate change as well as reduce emissions.
In the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to set a global goal for adaptation, known as adaptation. But it is still very difficult to track and demonstrate progress towards this objective due to the lack of rigor in how these projects are formally reported and evaluated.
Two years ago, we at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) decided to create one synthesis of evidence on the effectiveness of adaptation and support action. But the UK government cut its aid budget and our project was one of those to be canceled as a result.
Regardless of Taiwan and spy balloon tensions, China invites US to climate talks
Beyond funding, however, our analysis was hampered by a pervasive and pervasive lack of rigor in adaptation project reporting and evaluation.
Assessing adaptation efforts has long faced difficulties. For six years, climate negotiators struggled to gauge progress toward the Paris Agreement’s imprecisely worded global adaptation target.
But, as governments recognized at Cop26 in 2021, they faced methodological, empirical, conceptual and political challenges.
In 2021, GlasgowSharm el-Sheikh two-year work programme on the global adaptation goal that aims to address these.
Many adaptation actions take the form of discrete project interventions financed from public sources, including directly from governments and from funds in which rich countries invest money.
By evaluating these interventions in ways similar to those used in development finance, we hoped to get a picture of the effectiveness of adaptation action and support, and thus of progress towards the global goal for adaptation.
But we found that data on project outputs and outcomes are not easily accessible or available to the public.
If information is available, it is distributed across multiple sources and divided into databases. Furthermore, most of this information is entered into databases only at the time the project is approved.
The US pledges $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund amid calls to keep the 1.5C temperature within reach
Information on how the project is going is even harder to find, as it is often not made public or remains scattered across multiple places, from project websites to academic publications.
The lack of a uniform system of adaptation indicators also leads to inconsistencies in how funders monitor, evaluate and report the results and outcomes of adaptation interventions.
Furthermore, baseline data are usually missing and results are often confused with outcomes. Products are the tangible and measurable results that can be observed in the short term, while outputs are the long-term effects that are expected to be achieved as a result.
Evaluations of adaptation interventions are rare. One last one systematic review of global adaptation research found that only 58 of 1,682 articles reported change in climate risk reduction outcomes after implementation.
This suggests that, for now, the new UN global assessment of adaptation must rely mainly on fragmented and scattered project documentation.
When evaluations are conducted, they tend to emphasize implementation processes rather than outcomes.
or the last assessment of the Least Developed Countries Fund mainly considers how its projects are aligned with reducing vulnerability and increasing resilience, rather than whether these objectives are actually achieved.
Meanwhile, one ASSESSMENT of the Green Climate Fund’s adaptation portfolio counted the number of beneficiaries but was unable to assess impact.
UN Green Climate Fund too afraid of danger, the official review finds
Here are four ways to fix this.
1. Create a global adaptation database: A free, comprehensive and easy-to-use global database of adaptation interventions should be created to analyze and synthesize the effectiveness of these interventions. It should include funding sources, project duration, names of alternative projects, intervention design, adaptation outcomes, and all evaluations. Such a database would complement existing efforts that include some of these elements, such as IATI d-portalsix AidAtlas and UNEPS Fit gap ratio.
2. Standardization and improvement of reporting of adaptation results: Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda PROPOSES a set of 30 results to report on adaptation progress. These should be used to develop a set of common indicators to be adopted under the new framework for the global adaptation goal. These indicators should then be used consistently when evaluating and reporting project-level results. For the global inventory, these indicators should also allow global aggregation of assessment results.
3. Invest in rigorous fit assessments: Funders should seek and invest in rigorous monitoring and evaluation and learning from the interventions they support. Project evaluations should be transparent if it is possible to attribute an outcome to a specific intervention. Evaluation guidelines should include procedures to inform funders and other stakeholders of intervention successes and failures. Initiatives in this direction include the new evaluation policy of the Adaptation Fund, which includes the long-term assessment.
4. Learn from the development community: Adaptation assessors should benefit from existing knowledge and experience with development impact assessment when assessing progress in adaptation. The development community has introduced proven methodologies for impact assessment and has created organizations such as 3 that is AND The Campbell Collaboration already support, produce and synthesize rigorous evaluation evidence on development effectiveness.
RichardKlein and Biljana Macura are senior research fellows and Nella Canales is a researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute.RichardKlein leads the International Climate Risk and Adaptation team.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.climatechangenews.com/2023/04/26/reporting-on-climate-adaptation-is-a-mess-heres-how-to-fix-it/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Review: Judy Blume goes to Hollywood in Are You There God?…
- Carlota Casasampere Escoda named Atlantic 10 Women’s Tennis Performer of the Week
- Apple Reality Pro: Everything You Need to Know About the Mixed Realty Headset
- Climate adaptation reporting is a mess
- Chest E-Tattoo Boasts Major Improvements in Cardiac Monitoring
- Series of earthquakes shake the North Island of New Zealand
- Ukraine. Chinese Xi Jinping calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the Russian invasion | world news
- PM Modi pays tribute to former Patriarch of Punjab CM and Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal
- Indonesia Announces Agenda for 42nd ASEAN Summits | World
- Malayalam actor Mamukkoya dies at 77 after cardiac arrest
- Auburn football will face Iron Bowl rival for the transfer portal QB goal
- New Lubbock thrift store sets opening date and gives back to charities