The UK government has published today the report of the Independent Review of Faith Engagement, entitled Does government make God?. Humanists UK has welcomed 9 of the report’s 22 recommendations, which, if followed, would represent significant progress in addressing illegal schools, providing support for those leaving high-control religions and preventing forced marriages. However, many other recommendations are completely out of step with modern Britain, giving religion and religious groups unjustified special treatment.

These recommendations include a Trust Partnership Charter placed on local authorities; a Government Trust Champion with their well-equipped office; and more high-level engagement between government and faith leaders, all framed in ways that exclude the non-religious. He recommends that the Faith Champion should have an Office reconstituted from the current faith team in the Department for Equality, Housing and Communities, when in fact that Department has a faith and trust team, not a faith team. That team includes a civil servant responsible for humanitarians.

Many of the problems stem from the fundamentally flawed premise of the review, focusing as it did on religion and excluding the non-religious. This is despite the fact that most people do not belong to any religion, our population will become much less religious over time, religious groups are civil society groups like others, and religious people are no more generous than others.

Problems with the report

This initial error was a major factor in causing a report that fundamentally misdiagnoses the needs of a changing Britain. Despite humanists in the UK protesting ahead of and in our response to the review, the report explicitly focuses on faith groups to the detriment of the non-religious. Some of the recommendations could easily have been written to include the non-religious. The government needs to wake up to the demographic time bomb it is facing if it continues to ignore the non-religious in this way.

The report is also a serious missed opportunity. Any review of religion and government should have taken into account that most people’s interactions with religion in England today occur when they face discrimination from state-funded religious schools, or obligatory Christian worship in all schools without a religious character. Despite UK Humanists presenting significant evidence on the issues, there are no recommendations on them. Collective worship is not even mentioned. The single most important discriminatory fact about religion in the country, the fact that we have an established church to which nearly 90% of the people do not belong, but which enjoys extreme privileges, is not identified as an issue at all.

Some positive recommendations

Humanists UK has welcomed calls for new legislation to close illegal schools, something Humanists UK has been campaigning for for the past decade. Last year, the Government introduced such legislation through the Schools Bill. These aspects of the bill received very wide support after the bill completed most of the debate stages in the House of Lords. But then, in December, the government abandoned the bill because an entirely separate part of it proved unpopular. The Government has since said it still wants to legislate, but will only do so if there is time for such a bill. He has not said if this will happen, or if so, when.

He has also welcomed proposals about part-time schools and a call for greater resources to help support those trying to break away from controlling religious groups. UK Humanists Service Faith for the unfaithful supports those leaving high-control religions and trains service providers to do the same. It takes a specific assessment in one of the recommendations, which says: The government should fund a program that supports vulnerable people to leave high-demand groups, high-control movements (often referred to as cults) or religious groups. Furthermore, this work should help people facing isolation as so-called apostates and those facing threats of homelessness, shunning and honor-based abuse. The government should consider partnering with experts on the subject, such as pioneering academics and humanists in the UK, who are currently working to support so-called apostates.

The report also calls for the legal recognition of humanist marriages as soon as possible in accordance with the recent decision of the Supreme Court.

These are positives, but they do not overcome the problems.

Chief Executive of Humanists UK Andrew Copson commented:

We very much welcome the positive and thoughtful engagement we had with the independent government reviewer. Some of the recommendations in this report regarding illegal schools, those leaving high-control religions and forced marriages are very welcome. If pursued, they would improve the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable. However, apart from these specific areas, the report simply failed to recognize the UK for what it is: a largely non-religious nation whose non-religious population contributes as much to society as the religious. The report places religion and religious groups on a pedestal, elevated to exclusive funding, consultation and partnerships with government, all overseen by a faith champion. These proposals are not deserved, the public does not want them, and they are based on a wrong analysis of our country. We have a rich and diverse civil society in which different groups and communities should be treated equally, not singled out for special treatment if they are religious.

Humanists UK is making available a recording by Andrew Copson of his quote that the broadcast press is free to use.

The review was led by Colin Bloom, Independent Faith Engagement Reviewer. Prior to his appointment he was Director of the Conservative Christian Fellowship. Humanists UK responded to the call for evidence that was launched as part of the 2020 review and met several times with the Faith Engagement Adviser.

