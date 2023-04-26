News – Recruitment notice: Coordinator of International Cooperation





Tohoku University’s Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) is seeking to hire a scientist with an advanced degree to act as a strategic planner and coordinator. The International Cooperation Coordinator will work under the supervision of the Director of AIMR and will help organize a range of joint research between global universities such as the University of Cambridge and the University of Chicago. Job duties also include coordinating and promoting international cooperation projects in liaison with scientists and administrative staff in Japan and abroad. Additional duties may include tasks to foster international academic exchanges through symposium planning and facilitation of new projects, etc. Those who have a strong passion for crossing different disciplines are strongly encouraged to apply. For more details on the position, see here. Position: Coordinator of International Cooperation Location: AIMR, 20101 Katahira, Aoba, Sendai 980-8577 Qualifications: – A master’s degree or equivalent is desirable – An academic background in the natural sciences, such as engineering – Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Japanese and English, with the ability to converse appropriately in a scientific environment – Excellent time management skills, with the ability to work to a demanding schedule – Interpersonal skills and willingness to work in a group Number of positions: 1 Position type: Fixed type contract Start date: September 1, 2023 Application deadline: June 30, 2023 How to apply Please send the following documents in a single PDF file to the email address listed below, with the email subject “Application for International Cooperation Coordinator”. A CV A list of research achievements An essay explaining your interest in the position (Must be in Japanese, not English and within 3 pages) The names, affiliations and email addresses of two references Contact: General Affairs Section,

Organization for Advanced Study

Email: iac-recruit2023 grp.tohoku.ac.jp

