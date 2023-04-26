International
The biggest international trade news in April 2023
- This monthly roundup brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on global trade.
- Top international trade stories: WTO predicts slower global trade growth in 2023; UK reaches its biggest trade deal since Brexit; EU bans imports of goods linked to deforestation.
1. Global trade growth will slow this year, WTO says, but trade is getting greener
Volumes of world trade in goods will grow by a “sub” 1.7% in 2023with transactions “burdened by the ongoing war in Ukraine, stubbornly high inflation, tighter monetary policy and financial uncertainty,” according to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The forecast is higher than the WTO’s October estimate for 2023 growth of 1.0% due to a improving the outlook for the global economy. But it is still under Average 2.6% for the 12 years since the collapse of trade volume following the global financial crisis.
The new forecast follows a decline in trade volumes in the last quarter of 2022 due to rising global commodity prices, a tightening of monetary policy in response to inflation and outbreaks of COVID19 that disrupted manufacturing and trade in China, the WTO says.
However, goods trade was “remarkably resilient for most of 2022, despite a challenging macro environment,” he adds, noting that year-on-year trade volume growth averaged 4.3% for the three quarters first. Full-year trade growth for 2022 was 2.7%, putting it below the WTO forecast of 3.5%.
Green goods are bucking the trend, however, with 4% trade growth in the second half of last year, according to the latest UNCTAD Global Trade Update. Trade in environmentally friendly goods, any product designed to use fewer resources or emit less pollution than their traditional counterparts, reached a record $1.9 trillion in 2022, up more than $100 billion from 2021. Leaders were electric and hybrid vehicles (25%), non-plastic packaging (up to 20%) and wind turbines (up to 10%).
Trade continues to be a resilient force in the global economy, but will remain under pressure from external factors in 2023,” says WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. “This makes it all the more important for governments to avoid trade fragmentation and refrain from introducing of barriers to trade. Investing in multilateral cooperation on trade … would boost economic growth and people’s living standards in the long term.
2. The UK lands its biggest trade deal since Brexit by joining the trans-Pacific pact
The United Kingdom has joined a trans-Pacific trade pact as it aims to deepen ties in the region and build its global trade ties after leaving the European Union in 2020. Its entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) marks the country’s biggest trade deal since Brexit.
UK exports to 11 other countries in the CPTPP Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam were worth 60.5 billion ($75 billion) in the 12 months to the end of September 2022. The deal will lower tariffs on food . drinks and cars, and love boost the UK economy by £1.8 billion ($2.25 billion) every year in the long run, says the government.
UK export markets for goods and services 4 quarters to end September 2022
Regulatory harmonization will not be required, as countries in the CPTPP do not have a single market for goods or services, unlike the EU. However, the deal has attracted some criticism over concerns that the UK will be pressured to lower food and environmental standards to compete with CPTPP countries. The UK is liberalizing tariffs on palm oil from Malaysiaeven though the product has been is blamed for widespread deforestation. However, it has not agreed to lift a ban on hormone-treated beef.
The deal may not offset the impact of leaving the EU, with the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility estimating the post-Brexit trade relationship between the UK and the EU would reduce long-term productivity by 4% compared to staying in the EU.
Britain’s merchandise exports have recently fallen behind those of all other G7 economieswith trade experts saying this is more evidence of the impact of Brexit, according to Financial Times. UK exports in October-December 2022, excluding precious metals, were more than 9% lower than their 2019 average.
3. News in a nutshell: International trade stories from around the world
The EU has passed a historic law on deforestation that will ban imports of coffee, beef, soy and other goods if they are linked to the destruction of the world’s forests. Companies selling goods in the European Union will have to provide a due diligence statement and “verifiable” information proving their goods were not grown on deforested land after 2020. Deforestation is responsible for 10% of global emissions of greenhouse gases.
Indonesia plans to propose a free trade agreement for some minerals shipped to the United States, so that companies in the electric vehicle battery supply chain operating in the US can take advantage of its tax credits. Indonesia’s nickel products have become increasingly important in the supply chain.
The streams of Foreign direct investment (FDI) is increasingly moving between countries that are geopolitically close and not geographically, says the International Monetary Fund. “These trends indicate that if geopolitical tensions continue to intensify and countries shift further along geopolitical fault lines, FDI may become even more concentrated within blocs of aligned countries,” the report said.
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has warned about this any move by Washington to disengage from China would be disastrous. It comes as China is said to be targeting Western interests in the country after several years of trade and technological restrictions by the US, Financial Times reports.
of The EU has moved to prevent a spillover of geopolitical tensions into trade by allowing retaliatory measures against countries that exert economic pressure on EU members to change their policies. The “anti-coercive instrument”, which is expected to enter into force in the second half of 2023, will allow the bloc to impose higher import tariffs or limit access to EU public tenders.
of The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has held its first Business Forum, as it looks to boost trade and investment across the continent. The event took place in Cape Town and featured a private sector engagement platform, drawing attention to areas such as agro-processing, the automotive sector, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, as well as digital commerce.
United Nations Global Compact
of The EU plans to impose restrictions on Ukrainian wheat importsAFTER Poland and Hungary banned some imports and other Eastern European countries said they are considering similar actions. The countries had become transit routes for grain that could not be exported through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports because of the Russian occupation, leaving local farmers to compete with an influx of cheap Ukrainian imports that they said distorted prices and the request.
Developing countries should watch replace the US dollar with their own currencies in international trade, according to Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. He has already called for a new common currency for trade in South America, an idea that has been met with skepticism by many economists.
The World Economic Forum, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank Group have launched an Action on Climate and Trade (ACT) pilot initiative to provide countries with climate action analyzes specific to their trade flows and national circumstances. It will seek to use trade and investment policy to help meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.
4. More on trade from Agenda
The US and EU are implementing green subsidy schemes to encourage investment in renewable technologies. But nationalistic approaches to climate and trade can be costly.
The AfCFTA opens several opportunities for automotive businesses on the continent and around the world to benefit from frictionless trade. This could lead to a $12 billion boost for Africa’s auto industry, writes Chido Munyati, the World Economic Forum’s Head of Regional Agenda, Africa and Landry Sign, a senior fellow in the Program on Global Economics and Development at the Brookings Institution. .
International trade is evolving, but will workers benefit from the changes? A mutually beneficial relationship between trade and labor is necessary for equitable globalization, say two experts from the Graduate Institute of Geneva.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
