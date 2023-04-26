‘A decisive moment’: NS reaches temporary agreement for disabled people

The Province of Nova Scotia, the Disability Rights Coalition of Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission announced an interim settlement Wednesday that will help end discriminatory treatment of people with disabilities.

In October 2021, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled that the province was systematically discriminatory against persons with disabilities.

The court found that this treatment had been decades long and included things like institutionalization and certain waiting times for support.

Last August, both parties agreed to work together to resolve this discrimination. This included appointing two independent experts to produce a report and make recommendations on how the system should change.

On Wednesday, the province releasedREPORTcalled the Human Rights Review and Tool for Findings of Systemic Discrimination against Nova Scotians with Disabilities.

Claire McNeil, an attorney for the Disability Rights Coalition, says this new report and agreement mark “a watershed moment.”

“This is not like previous government reports,” McNeil said. “This is an independent review based on a finding of systemic discrimination by our Court of Appeal in Nova Scotia. So this is extremely important. There is an immediate legal obligation on the government to end the discriminatory treatment of people with disabilities”.

469 people are still in institutions

According to the province, about 5,890 people are supported by the Disability Support Program, which includes programs such as independent living support, home with small optionsand institutions.

Of that number, 469 people with disabilities are still living in eight institutions across the province, down from 1,100 in 2013.

The report recommends that all eight institutions be closed within five years.

“Nova Scotia is … the only province in Canada that still relies heavily on institutional settings for people with disabilities as a condition for them to get the help they need to live,” McNeil said. “So this will be a big change and a real victory for human rights”.

Claire McNeil is a lawyer with Dalhousie Legal Aid and was one of the lawyers for the Disability Rights Coalition. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

McNeil said a previous report in 2013 started this work but “had no teeth.”

“There have been many recommendations over the decades from government reports and independent reports that suggest the system is broken and needs to be changed,” she said. “I think what’s different this time is that we have a really concrete plan, step step by step and we have a commitment from this government”.

She said that this time is different because the government will have to make its progress public and all the information will be posted online.

In an interview Wednesday, Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane said the report will guide her department in completing the work it has already begun to get people back into the community.

She said the five-year timeline is an “ambitious goal” but her department will try to stick to it.

“There’s a lot to analyze and a lot to look at because really, we want to go back to the individuals and see where they want to go,” MacFarlane said. “It’s a much longer process, not like you or me. packing your bags and moving somewhere.”

Of the report’s six main directions, MacFarlane said the Human Rights Board of Inquiry will determine which recommendations the province should pursue and guide progress.

She said she hopes to receive this information by summer.