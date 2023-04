Clemson University and the City of Clemson are proud to jointly celebrate International Campus and Community Day on April 26, 2023 in recognition of the essential and powerful relationship between college campuses and their host communities. Throughout the day, colleges and their neighboring communities highlight online partnerships, showcasing the economic, intellectual, civic and social benefits they bring. College campuses contribute immensely to the neighborhoods or cities in which they reside, says International Town & Gown Association Executive Director Beth Bagwell. Students tell us they base their college decision in part on the health and vitality of the surrounding community. International Campus and Community Day is a unique way to highlight the collaborative partnerships that make our city and apparel communities stronger and more resilient. This year, the University and the City have worked together on a number of important initiatives. Just this past weekend, Recycling Services and Tigers Serve partnered with Clemson City Mayor Robert Halfacre and others to help clean up trash in several areas of the community to celebrate Earth Day. Other collaborative efforts from the 2022-23 academic year include: Celebrating the state of Clemson

Branding, record numbers and national rankings were all the rage on Feb. 8 as Clemson University President Jim Clements and Halfacre addressed a crowd of 150 at the annual conference Clemson State lunch at the Madren Conference Center. In attendance were administrators and staff from the University and the city, as well as representatives from the offices of elected state officials, local businesses and nonprofit organizations. Kite Hill Recycling Center helps the local community

Following the suspension of Clemsons city recycling program in August 2022, Clemson University stepped up and offered Kite Hill Recycling Center on the main campus as a possible alternative for members of the local community. City University Joint Advisory Board website

Way ahead of its time, the City University Joint Advisory Board was established in 1985 with the goal of improving the quality of life for the broader Clemson community. The board still stands strong today, with seven working groups meeting regularly to strengthen the relationship between the city and the outfit. During the past year, a new Web page was built as the home for JCUAB and includes the board’s history, its missions, and lists of various working groups. The site also includes an automated news feed highlighting city and gown successes.

