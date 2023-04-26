Xi Jinping calls Ukraine’s Zelenskyy for first time since Russia-Ukraine warExBulletin

International
AP
Chinese leader Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, more than a month after Xi’s summit in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Xi made the call to Zelenskyy after weeks of intensifying pressure from Western leaders to use his influence with Putin to broker a deal toward ending the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia’s invasion in late February 2022.
It was the first phone call between Xi and Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion of Ukraine said the government. China said it happened on Wednesday, at the invitation of Zelenskyy.
Writing on Twitter, Zelenskyy said the call was “long and meaningful.” He later wrote, in Telegram messaging appthat the hour-long conversation paid special attention to “ways of possible cooperation to establish a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.”
I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of the ambassador of Ukraine to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.
— (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2023
He noted that China was Ukraine’s main trading partner before the invasion and the call will give a “powerful boost” to the countries’ relations.
This was announced by Zelenskyy’s presidential office the appointment of Pavlo Riabikin as ambassador to China, a post that has been vacant for two years since then the death of the last ambassador of Ukraine in China in 2021.
“China would not sit idly by”
A Chinese government reading after calling said he will send a special representative “to Ukraine and other countries to have a deep communication with all parties on the political solution of the crisis in Ukraine”.
“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a major responsible country, China would not stand idly by, nor would it add fuel to the fire, let alone exploit the situation for its own gain,” he said. the Chinese government. “No matter how the international landscape changes, China is willing to work with the Ukrainian side to advance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.”
He said Xi reiterated his stance against the use of nuclear weapons. Russia has a large nuclear arsenal, while Ukraine is backed by NATO powers that also possess nuclear weapons.
“There are no winners in nuclear wars,” the Chinese government said Xi told Zelenskyy. “On the nuclear issue, all relevant parties must remain calm and exercise restraint, act truly in the interest of their future and humanity, and manage the crisis together.”
The call by Xi and Zelenskyy comes as the Chinese leader sought to play the role of international peacemaker after brokering a deal to mend fences between Middle Eastern rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.
However, the chances of a diplomatic breakthrough in the war in Ukraine are slim, given how far apart Moscow and Kiev’s positions remain, especially on the issue of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.
Russia occupies much of eastern Ukraine and Crimea, and Kiev insists no talks are possible until Moscow withdraws from Ukrainian territory. Even a ceasefire, Ukraine says, will only give Moscow time to regroup in its faltering military campaign. Ukraine rejected a 36-hour truce from Russia for Orthodox Christmas.
of Ukrainian reading From the call said that “Zelenskyy expressed hope for China’s active participation in efforts to restore peace.” But, Zelenskyy insisted, “There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises.”
Analysts say Ukraine is preparing to launch a spring counter-offensive soon to retake land seized by Russia. The success or failure of these operations could dramatically reshape the conflict.
White House: It’s a “good thing”
Speaking to reporters on Monday, President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the government has asked China to listen to Kiev’s perspective.
“We appealed to China and presented President Zelenskyy’s peace plan,” Yermak said. “Of course we cannot say that we accept China’s political plan or position, but it is good that they are ready to engage. We are looking for contacts between President Zelenskyy and President Xi because we think it is the best way to listen, personally … between our presidents”.
On Wednesday, news of the call was met with a cautious welcome in some Western capitals.
John Kirby, a White House Homeland Security spokesman, he told reporters the call was “a good thing,” but it’s unclear whether it will lead to some kind of peace.
The executive arm of the European Union seemed optimistic.
“It is an important, long-overdue first step by China in exercising its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said, according to French Media Agency. “China’s leadership should use its influence to get Russia to end its war of aggression, restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and respect its sovereignty, as the basis for a just peace.”
Beijing may struggle to manage tensions
China’s Xi, having recently secured an unprecedented third term as president, is seeking to burnish China’s international credentials amid strained ties with the United States and increasingly strained ties with Europe. Leaders in Europe view China’s close ties with Russia, their “borderless” partnership, with growing suspicion and skepticism.
Earlier this week, the Chinese ambassador to France sparked outrage by questioning whether former Soviet republics are sovereign states under international law. Ukraine was once a Soviet republic, as were over a dozen other currently independent countries. China’s Foreign Ministry backed away from the comments, saying it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet republics.
Beijing’s ties are also frayed with Western countries over issues ranging from trade to human rights and defense concerns over Taiwan.
China called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine position paper issued on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on February 24.
“Dialogue and negotiations are the only possible solution to the Ukraine crisis,” the 12-point position paper said. “All efforts that help to resolve the crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported.”
Since then, Zelenskyy has sought an audience with Xi, but has been skeptical of the proposal, given Beijing’s close ties to Moscow. Washington essentially rejected the proposal, saying China was not a neutral arbiter in the conflict.
Julian Hayda and Hanna Palamarenko contributed reporting from Kiev, Ukraine. Alex Leff contributed from Washington.
