Bringing Indigenous and Western Knowledge Together to Protect Water: U of G Expert Report

To restore and protect vulnerable freshwater systems in North America, start by integrating Indigenous and Western values, worldviews, and knowledge systems.

That’s what a says comprehensive report by University of Guelph researchers released last month by Global Commission on Water Economics (GCEW) seeking cooperation and interweaving of views to care for threatened water systems.

Samantha Mehltretter and Dr. Andrea Bradford

Freshwater ecosystems are being degraded worldwide, said Dr. Andrea Bradforda professor of water resources engineering at School of Engineering. Beyond academic expertise, she said, protecting these systems requires indigenous knowledge and voices.

Indigenous peoples have much to offer in terms of worldviews and values ​​that would inform various academic disciplines.

Added Samantha Mehltretter, a doctoral candidate in the School of Engineering and first author of the reports: Our purely Western lens is not working.

The report, called “Indigenous and Western knowledge: Bringing different understandings of water together in practice,” was written by researchers at College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Ontario College of Agriculture AND College of Arts.

Co-authors were Dr. Sherry Longboat(Mohawk) Six Nations of the Grand River and a professor at School of Environmental Design and Rural Developmentand Dr. Brittany Luby (Anishinaabe ancestry) Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation and a professor at Department of History.

An opportunity to weave indigenous and western knowledge

Longboat said the report underscores the importance of engaging with indigenous peoples, including many whose lands and water are directly affected by environmental issues and land-use decisions.

Dr. Sherry Longboat

There is a great opportunity now more than ever, and a greater need now than ever, to bring all knowledge forward in ways that allow us to solve future problems related to climate change issues and uncertainty global water supply, Longboat said.

There is also greater recognition of indigenous rights and governance for the administration of traditional lands and waters. We know that indigenous knowledge coupled with Western science can strengthen policy and decision-making and ultimately improve water outcomes for a sustainable future.

To compile what its authors call the most comprehensive survey of its kind, they reviewed nearly 150 previous documents, government reports and other data sources on the intersection of Western and indigenous knowledge systems about freshwater ecosystems in the Americas. of the North.

Among its key recommendations, the document calls for greater Indigenous-Western collaboration, culturally appropriate projects, the focus of Indigenous values ​​and voices, and openness and humility in addressing shared water concerns.

The latter point is particularly important but has often been missing from joint environmental projects, said Mehltretter, who completed an undergraduate degree in water resources engineering at U of G in 2016.

Taking a humble and open approach is something that is not often done, especially among academics who come in as experts, she said. Indigenous peoples are also experts. If you don’t go in with humility, you’re starting off on the wrong foot.

Report calls for using ‘EAUX principles‘

To bring together knowledge systems and values, the report emphasizes the use of the principles of EAUX (equity, access, usability and exchange):

Capital: respect for indigenous sovereignty, often overlooked in shaping water projects

Access: culturally appropriate project and data management, such as adherence to the principles of Ownership, Control, Access and Ownership of First Nations Information Governance Centers

Usability: projects that benefit indigenous communities first

exchange: reciprocity in knowledge sharing and project involvement, including communication

The report states that these principles must be achieved through the recognition of indigenous rights and responsibilities; building relationships between indigenous and immigrant professionals; resources and funding that value different ways of knowing; and protecting indigenous knowledge.

To illustrate these concepts, the authors discuss examples of the interweaving of knowledge and value systems, including the Great Lakes Wild Rice Initiative that brings together Anishnaabe communities and government agencies in restoration initiatives for manoomi (called wild rice in English ).

The restoration of Manoomin, including recognition of the crop’s cultural and ecological importance, has been a research focus for the report’s authors.

Bringing perspectives together is important for protecting water, ecosystems and biodiversity, Bradford said. It is also important for protecting human health, including mental health, as well as for indigenous communities who rely on water resources for their livelihoods, she said: We need to understand the sense of loss that indigenous peoples feel when these relationships are damaged.

Noting that the reports’ recommendations for cooperation go beyond meeting legal requirements for consultation with First Nations, Mtis and Inuit communities, she said, We all have so much to learn about how to create space for respectful dialogue. .

The report was commissioned in the spring of 2022 by the Global Commission on Water Economics, an international group convened that year. This report and related documents are available on the GCEW website.

