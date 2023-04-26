The Global Impact of the International Paper: Thriving People and





April 26, 2023 – 12:30 p.m NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / International Paper Company Promotion of literacy International Paper is a proud sponsor of the Rally to Read 100, a six-month initiative launched in September 2021 to inspire children across the US to read 100 books during the school term. Organized by non-profit Reading is Fundamental, which supports children’s education, the inaugural event involved more than 64,000 children who pledged to read a total of 272,000 books. Treatment of hunger Through our long-standing partnership with Feeding America, we contributed more than $890,000 to food banks in each of our more than 200 US communities. Contributions helped support millions of people by distributing over 7.9 million meals they need to thrive every day and in times of disaster. We also continued to support the Global FoodBanking Network (GFN). In the final year of our 4-year, $1 million commitment, our contribution helped GFN support 175 food banks across Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Spain, Italy and Guatemala, distributing 1.5 million kilograms of food to people in need. Addressing period poverty We doubled our feminine care box packaging program to address Period Poverty, with more than 14 packaging kits to donate to their communities. We set plans to continue expanding this program in 2022 in conjunction with International Women’s Day and Menstrual Hygiene Day. Providing disaster relief In 2021, locally and internationally, our teams helped build resilient communities: Our team in our EMEA region secured €10,000 in disaster relief following July’s devastating floods in Germany and Belgium, as well as €12,000 in disaster relief following the devastating volcanic eruption in La Palma/Canary Islands, Spain.

Through the IP Foundation, Savannah, Georgia, Mill donated $15,000 and partnered with local agencies and businesses to prepare 1,500 buckets of emergency supplies ahead of hurricane season

In Orange, Texas, our team donated pallets of water and personal care items to help local communities affected by Hurricane Ida

More than $200,000 was donated in disaster response to Feeding America, the American Red Cross, United Way Worldwide and Team Rubicon for disasters, including winter storms in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, and tornadoes in the US Midwest. Trees play an immeasurable role in the health of our ecosystems. They produce oxygen, improve air quality, store carbon, stabilize soil and provide wildlife with a home. Besides, as a walk in the park will prove, they also make people feel better. Today, however, trees face more threats than ever. The Morton Arboretum is a champion of trees. Over the past century, the Chicago-area arboretum has built a vibrant 1,700-acre collection of nearly 5,000 different plant species that provides a forest of opportunities for people to understand the vital role trees play in our ecosystems. Its STEM Pathways program opens the door for young people to appreciate, learn about and protect trees, possibly over a lifelong career. The Arboretum STEM Pathways program serves a wide audience, from preschoolers, high school and college students to parents, educators, and conservation and horticulture professionals. Engaging his audience through day programs, summer camps, classroom resource bins, college-level botany courses, teacher training, and more, his goal is to increase plant knowledge and improve scientific literacy through planting. and practical care for trees, work in natural areas. and, for students, exploring STEM as a future career path. For example, its Youth Volunteer Program engages youth in experiences to support the Arboretum’s summer family program, while also providing citizen science education, opportunities to explore STEM careers with the Arboretum’s tree science staff, and service hours. in the community. Over a five-year period, 211 young volunteers, most of them long-term volunteers, contributed more than 15,000 hours (about 3,000 hours each year). International Paper’s contributions to the Morton Arboretum STEM program include: Supporting 165,000 engagements with children and young people focused on creating lifelong connections with trees and nature

Expanding staff capacity to build and deliver new experiences for Arboretum visitors

Helping shape the next generation of STEM professionals.

Giving away more than $240,000 since 2014 About the International Journal

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of products based on renewable fibers. We manufacture corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable commerce around the world, and pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues worldwide. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we’re building a better future for people, the planet and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030. Read more View additional multimedia and more ESG stories from International Paper Company at 3blmedia.com. Contact Information:

