I would like to welcome the Special Representative and thank her for the briefing. We wish you success in your new task. On Wednesday we would also like to express our gratitude to all the UN staff in Haiti who are working in very challenging circumstances. I would like to thank the Executive Director of UNODC for her briefing and welcome to the room the foreign ministers of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Colleagues, as we heard today, the situation in Haiti remains grim and is getting worse. Like all of us in this room, the UK is deeply concerned by the worsening security situation: the dramatic increase in murders and kidnappings. Widespread cases of gang rape and other forms of sexual violence perpetrated by gangs as a means of instilling fear in the community. Recruitment of children into gangs, indiscriminate sniping of civilian areas and high food insecurity. All this has contributed to what the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called a living nightmare. It is a tragedy that the Haitian people and especially women and children continue to experience this horror on a daily basis. It should be a wake-up call to the international community We strongly support the High Commissioner’s appointment of an expert on human rights in Haiti earlier this month, following the request of the Human Rights Council. As set out in the Secretaries General’s report, it is clear that the Haitian National Police remains overstretched and under-resourced to address the major security challenges it faces. There must be a coordinated international effort to assist Haitian-led efforts to address the root causes of gang violence. We recognize the need for a response to Haiti’s request for further international assistance and support further Council discussions on this. Colleagues, we find the establishment of the High Transitional Council as a positive step towards the implementation of the political agreement of December 21. We welcome the recent moves towards a broader political dialogue and call once again on all actors to redouble their efforts to reach a consensus. This Council should be willing to consider imposing further sanctions on those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of Haiti. Above all we must support any effort for Haitians to come together to overcome the political impasse and agree on a roadmap that creates the conditions for successful democratic elections and a better long-term future for Haiti.

