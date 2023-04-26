Queen ‘approved News International’s threat of legal action’ | UK news





Prince Harry’s legal team has listed 208 articles about him in The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, which his lawyers claim were the result of illegally gathered private information. The news headlines and journalists’ names were included in court documents as part of a legal action by the duke of sussexwho is suing the publication’s owners – News Group Newspapers (NGN) – for alleged phone hacking, including listening to private voicemail messages. NGN is bringing a bid to dismiss Harry’s case, along with a similar claim by actor Hugh Grant, at a three-day hearing in London that began on Tuesday, arguing they have been brought too late. Image:

Prince Harry was pictured at the Royal Courts of Justice in March. Photo: AP

Court documents show: • A transcript of an allegedly intercepted phone message in 2006 from his brother Prince William to Harry, claiming to be his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy • Harry said in a February 2018 email to Buckingham Palace that an apparent lack of response from the newspaper’s publishers – formerly known as News International – over phone hacking claims was “making the establishment”. [Royal Family] you look “ineffective and weak” • Harry asked if News International reporters should be allowed “into Windsor” [Castle] about his marriage to Meghan Markle in May 2018 “if it doesn’t work out” • Harry said “there must be an ultimatum or this institution and everything it stands for becomes a laughing stock” • Another email from the palace said the Queen approved News International’s threat of legal action • The prince’s lawyers claim that Harry “suffered substantial distress, as well as loss of his dignity or position, and his personal autonomy, as a result of NGN’s misuse of his private information”. Harry’s growing frustration was revealed in court documents We’ve heard Prince Harry’s arguments, now we’ve seen his evidence. The Duke of Sussex has released private emails from the heart of the late Queen’s family. Reading the e-mail trail between Harry and the palace, you get a sense of his growing frustration. He demands an apology and the emails show the Queen giving her consent to threaten tabloid executives with legal action. But still nothing happens and in the following months there is a significant shift. Despite the Queen agreeing to use lawyers, Harry’s father tells him to drop all his claims. Harry claims this is to prioritize positive stories about him and Camilla. It’s something we’ve heard Harry talk about before. In his memoir, Spare, Harry says he sacrificed himself on Camilla’s “personal PR altar”. He also recalls how his father described his battle with the press as a “suicide mission”. We now know that Prince William has settled his phone hacking case with the publishers of The Sun and News of the World out of court. But what we’re seeing with Harry is the opposite. He wants his day in court, he wants to hold the top brass to account. And he is prepared to say and show as much as possible to expose what he claims is their “criminal activity”. According to court documents, the first of 208 articles was published on January 6, 1996 and was titled “Diana: I’ll Take My Time Lady; Exclusive!” Harry’s lawyers claim it contained private information about “the prince’s personal life and in particular, his health and details of a skiing accident”. Also included are articles on his “education and professional life” and “details about his relationship with Chelsy Davy”. Image:

Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy pictured in 2011

The 208th listed article was published by The Sun on November 1, 2016 and was titled “Shocked Harry bombards Meghan with texts until he meets a date”. His lawyers claim the story contained private information about “his personal life and in particular the fact that he had ‘flooded’ and ‘surrounded’ Ms Markle with text messages and also details of and frequency of their meetings”. Image:

In February 2018, Harry sent an email to the then palace communications director Sally Osman about the hacker claims against News International.

Image:

When Ms Osman replied that she had no answer, he said the ‘institution’ was looking ‘ineffective and weak’

Image:

A month later, Ms Osman emailed to say she had the Queen’s consent to use legal action

In William’s 2006 phone message to his brother, a male speaker puts on a female voice, reverting to a normal voice. The male speaker says: “Hi, it’s Chelsy here. I just want to say I miss you so much and I think you’re the most beautiful ginger I’ve ever seen – although you’ve really been quite ugly for a long time. ginger, but I hope you’re having a lovely time – I really miss you. It’s lovely here in Africa, and I hope to see you very soon, big, thick-haired ginger. Anyway, talk to you later. Goodbye.” According to Harry’s lawyers, the audio transcript of the voicemail was seized from a private investigator’s home. His legal team claimed around that time that there had been a number of suspicious calls from the investigator to Harry’s mobile phone. Read more:

Harry’s claim of solving William’s hacking case is difficult for the Royal Family Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, has claimed that the duke’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had her calls and messages intercepted by NGN. He claimed that articles obtained from 1994 and 1995 showed that NGN journalists and paparazzi working on their behalf “had inside knowledge” of Diana’s whereabouts. And the King and Queen Consort’s phone calls were intercepted by The Sun’s publisher in the 1990s, the prince’s legal team claims. Mr Sherborne claimed that NGN was intercepting phone calls and messages, as well as obtaining detailed phone bills of Charles and Camilla. Articles believed to have been published as a result between 1994 and 1995 include stories in The Sun from August 1995 headlined ‘Telephone Heir’ and ‘Midnight Caller’. Earlier this week, Harry’s lawyers said Prince William Settles Phone Hacking Claim against Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper group in 2020 for a “very very large”. NGN has previously settled a number of claims since the phone hacking scandal erupted involving The News Of The World, which closed in 2011, but has consistently denied any illegal information gathering took place at The Sun .

