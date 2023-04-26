International
Norwich, Ont., votes to ban Pride and other flags on city property
The city of Norwich, Ont., has voted to exclude Pride flags and all other non-civilian flags from flying on its property. Instead, the municipality has shifted to only flying flags representing the municipal, provincial and federal governments.
The by-law was proposed by the Council. JohnScholtenat a Tuesday night council meeting. Scholten says he believes civic flags best represent all groups of people and allow everyone to coexist in harmony, regardless of their identity or beliefs.
“Whether they fly together or separately, these [government] The flags are all we need to represent the diverse and multicultural citizenry in Norwichtownship,” said Scholten.
“Opening the door to waving flags representing any particular group, organization or ideology will only divide rather than unite.”
According to Scholten, putting up Pride flags will only inspire other communities to claim their own flags.
The vote was 3-2, with Mayor Jim Palmer breaking the tie. Aside from government flags, the only other banners allowed on city lampposts are those promoting downtown businesses or for downtown beautification.
The decision disappointed hundreds of people who came to the meeting to protest the bylaw, which has divided residents of the Oxford County township east of London, Ont.
“It’s very disheartening to see the way they voted,” said Norwich resident Tyler Zacher-King. “I thought for sure this would have been voted down, so I’m disappointed to see it wasn’t.”
The bylaw followed flag thefts and vandalism
Zaker-King was one of eight residents who spoke at the meeting. He expressed support for flying Pride flags and questioned Scholten and Mayor Jim Palmer, who voted last year to allow Norwich’s business improvement association to fly rainbow flags when they were both councillors.
The issue became controversial last summer when flags were stolen and vandalized on several occasions in the town of just over 11,100. In March, Scholten proposed a bylaw that would allow government flags on city property. Last week, he amended that bylaw to ban all interest group flags, including the ProgressPride flag.
Progress Pride flags include black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ communities of color, as well as red, light blue and white, which are used in the Transgender Pride flag
Norwich resident Wendy Martin said she supported the ban on ProgressPride flags because she believes the Canadian flag distinguishes and includes everyone’s views.
“It’s going to be an emotional vote no matter which way it goes tonight,” Martin said.
“This has been an upheaval for many years. People need to come together as one and accept each other for who they are. There will be a long healing process for this, but we have to find a way to build a base common.”
Julie Andronicohas lived in the city for about a year and said it was important to her to show her alliance to the LGBTQ+ community, in hopes of a safer future for her two young children.
“I want to make sure I’m raising my kids in a city that appreciates them for who they are, whoever they are,” Andronico said.
The council also voted on a motion that would declare June as Pride Month starting this summer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/norwich-ont-votes-to-exclude-pride-flags-on-township-property-1.6822577
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Norwich, Ont., votes to ban Pride and other flags on city property
- China’s Xi speaks to Zelensky for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine
- The ingestible “electroceutical” capsule stimulates hunger-regulating hormones. MIT News
- Changes as Imran Khan scrutinizes party tickets
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks with Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine
- modi: Need for harmony and avoidance of cultural clashes: PM Narendra Modi
- NHS worker jailed for sending threatening letter to Priti Patel
- Tobacco company settles with the United States for business in North Korea
- Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya dies aged 77
- Minnesota Wild participates in NHL Global Series 2023 – Sweden
- Native Nations Fashion Night mixes fashion and culture
- Asian stocks plunge on economic concerns