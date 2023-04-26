Norwich, Ont., votes to ban Pride and other flags on city property

The city of Norwich, Ont., has voted to exclude Pride flags and all other non-civilian flags from flying on its property. Instead, the municipality has shifted to only flying flags representing the municipal, provincial and federal governments.

The by-law was proposed by the Council. JohnScholtenat a Tuesday night council meeting. Scholten says he believes civic flags best represent all groups of people and allow everyone to coexist in harmony, regardless of their identity or beliefs.

“Whether they fly together or separately, these [government] The flags are all we need to represent the diverse and multicultural citizenry in Norwichtownship,” said Scholten.

“Opening the door to waving flags representing any particular group, organization or ideology will only divide rather than unite.”

According to Scholten, putting up Pride flags will only inspire other communities to claim their own flags.

The vote was 3-2, with Mayor Jim Palmer breaking the tie. Aside from government flags, the only other banners allowed on city lampposts are those promoting downtown businesses or for downtown beautification.

The decision disappointed hundreds of people who came to the meeting to protest the bylaw, which has divided residents of the Oxford County township east of London, Ont.

“It’s very disheartening to see the way they voted,” said Norwich resident Tyler Zacher-King. “I thought for sure this would have been voted down, so I’m disappointed to see it wasn’t.”

The bylaw followed flag thefts and vandalism

Norwich Council saw a large turnout of people speaking for and against the banning of Progress Pride flags on city properties. (Isha Bhargava/CBC)

Zaker-King was one of eight residents who spoke at the meeting. He expressed support for flying Pride flags and questioned Scholten and Mayor Jim Palmer, who voted last year to allow Norwich’s business improvement association to fly rainbow flags when they were both councillors.

The issue became controversial last summer when flags were stolen and vandalized on several occasions in the town of just over 11,100. In March, Scholten proposed a bylaw that would allow government flags on city property. Last week, he amended that bylaw to ban all interest group flags, including the ProgressPride flag.

Progress Pride flags include black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ communities of color, as well as red, light blue and white, which are used in the Transgender Pride flag

Norwich resident Wendy Martin said she supported the ban on ProgressPride flags because she believes the Canadian flag distinguishes and includes everyone’s views.

“It’s going to be an emotional vote no matter which way it goes tonight,” Martin said.

“This has been an upheaval for many years. People need to come together as one and accept each other for who they are. There will be a long healing process for this, but we have to find a way to build a base common.”

Julie Andronicohas lived in the city for about a year and said it was important to her to show her alliance to the LGBTQ+ community, in hopes of a safer future for her two young children.

“I want to make sure I’m raising my kids in a city that appreciates them for who they are, whoever they are,” Andronico said.

The council also voted on a motion that would declare June as Pride Month starting this summer.