Jessup International Trial Team Places in Regional Competition – News





The Jessup International Trial Team of the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law won the First Place Memorial Award at the Jessup Regional competition hosted by the University of Denver Sturm College of Law on February 25th. The student team includes Caleb Scott, Jennifer Henderson, Hunter Smithburg and Clay Ellis. Ellis, who has been with the team since 2021, also won his 7th Best Oralist award. I was humbled to be recognized and I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates, Ellis said. Moot court gives law students the opportunity to research and argue hypothetical problems, compete against other law students, and receive feedback from peers and faculty. The Bowen School of Laws’ international trial team is led by Rebecca Feldmann, assistant professor of clinical education. The final argument, which the team presented to Jessup on Jan. 17, was nearly 90 pages and took four months to complete. There was a lot of reading, revision and re-reading involved for the final product, Scott said. Professor Feldmann gave us really good feedback throughout. Thankfully, we were taught some serious revision in class, so this is exactly what we know. The Jessup Contest is a simulation of a fictional dispute between three countries before the International Court of Justice. The teams prepare oral and written arguments for both the applicant’s and the respondent’s position in the case. Feldmann started the Jessup team during the 2021-2022 academic year. It’s Ellis and Smithburgs second year on the team, and Scott and Hendersons first. Their dedication, cooperation and willingness to learn a challenging area of ​​the law and put in the work to create such a strong product was great to see, Feldmann said. It was a real thrill to be able to lead this team. The Jessup International Court of Justice is hosted by the International Law Students Association (ILSA), a non-profit association that provides students with various opportunities to study, research and network in the international legal arena. Jessup is the largest moot court competition in the world, with participants from over 700 law schools in 100 countries and jurisdictions competing in regional rounds.





